Syrian Forces Take Control of Eastern Ghouta’s Kafr Batna

Alwaght- Syrian government forces have taken control of the town of Kafr Batna in Eastern Ghouta, after ejecting terrorists from the town on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Syrian forces started on Monday a precise military operation targeting the terrorist organizations’ hideouts in Hazza town.

Government forces advanced towards the town of Hazza to clear it of terrorists in parallel with carrying out precise bombardment targeting the terrorist gatherings and main hotbeds in the town of Zamalka and Erbin.

In the north-western sector of Ghouta, the army units carried out intensive operations on the terrorist gatherings which still besieging many families inside Harasta city and preventing them from leaving the area.

Elsewhere, over 3,500 civilians who were besieged by the terrorist organizations in eastern Ghouta in Damascus countryside have exited through Hamuriyeh corridor.

Units of the Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) personnel, secured the exit of the families and provided them with necessary needs and facilitations.

Hundreds of families of eastern Ghouta, mostly children and women, on Monday managed to escape from the terrorist organizations through Hamuriyeh safe corridor.

The evacuated people, among them patients and elderly people, were received by the army units and the SARC personnel and provided with their necessary needs of water and food in preparation to relocate them in the well-equipped makeshift centers.

Locals called upon the Syrian army to hit terrorists with an iron fist and eradicate them.

They emphasized that thousands of the locals from Ghouta are waiting for the arrival of the Syrian Arab Army to rid them of the terrorism.

Syrian forces are engaged in intensive operations to wipe out remnants of terrorists in many parts of the country after a successful offensive to retake all territories previously occupied by ISIS terrorist group in the country. Syria has been gripped by a foreign-backed insurgency since 2011 which has led to the killing of hundreds of thousands of civilians and displacing of millions.