Powers Race for Superiority Leagues under Sea

  Monday 19 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

Al-Quds Stabbing Natural Reaction to Israeli Terrorism: Hamas

Hamas says an anti-occupation stabbing, carried out by a Palestinian in Occupied Al Quds , a natural response to the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians

ICRC Urges More access to civilians in Syria’s Afrin Amid Turkish Incursion The International Committee of the Red Cross urges for greater access to the civilian population of Afrin in light of the continued Turkish incursion on the area.

Syrian Forces Take Control of Eastern Ghouta’s Kafr Batna Syrian government forces have taken control of the town of Kafr Batna in Eastern Ghouta, after ejecting terrorists from the town.

Putin Reelected Russian President in Landslide Victory Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.65% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99% of the ballots counted

Iran’s President Says Insecurity Hurting West Asian States Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the spread of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region will be highly detrimental to all regional countries.

Syrian President Visits Troops at E Ghouta’s Frontline Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has visited government troops battling terrorists in Eastern Ghouta suburb of the capital Damascus

Iraqi Forces Nab Top ISIS Ringleader Near Mosul The Iraqi military intelligence has announced the arrest of ISIS terrorist group’s commander in Nineveh police in an operation, north of Mosul.

US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq: Lawmaker - An Iraqi lawmaker has warned of plots by the US to expand its military bases in Iraq, stressing that his country is no longer in need of American forces.

Russia Presidential Election Held Smoothly Across 11 Time Zones Russian presidential candidate and incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin cast his vote in Sunday’s presidential election in an election held across 11 time zones.

US Trains Militants for False Flag Gas Attack as Pretext for Airstrikes: Russia Russia accused the US of training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria to be used as an excuse for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure.

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US The US has once again blamed Pakistan for failing to take required measures to squeeze the Taliban and Haqqani network terror groups.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime has launched a fresh round of strikes against Gaza strip, shelling and striking the besieged enclave with tanks and warplanes.

Turkey Slams EU Parliament for Backing Kurdish Militants Turkey has strongly criticized the European Parliament’s friendly attitude towards the PKK terror group,

72% of Palestinians in Gaza Food-Insecure Amid Israeli Imposed Siege -UN says Israeli siege on Gaza Strip has led to deteriorated living conditions of approximately two million Palestinians in the blockaded coastal enclave.

Saudi Regime Igniting Internal Strife in Lebanon: Hezbollah Official A senior Hezbollah officials has accused Saudi officials of interfering in Lebanon’s domestic affairs and pitting people against each other.

Diphtheria Infected over 1,300 People in Yemen Amid Saudi Aggression WHO says a diphtheria outbreak in Yemen has spread rapidly and infected more than 1,300 people amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression on the war-torn country.

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia Russia says the US, Britain and France involvement in Syrian crisis is not a "proxy war" anymore rather they have deployed so many forces into battlefield that amounts to “a direct involvement in the war.”

Australian Activists Protest Myanmarese Regime’s Visit Activists gathered in Sydney to protest visit of Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Australia as the Buddhist regime of Myanmar is internationally blamed for "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslim minority.

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23 Russia expelled 23 British diplomats on Saturday in response to the UK’s “provocative actions and groundless accusations” over poisoning of Russian double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta Syrian government forces have intercepted a truckload of weapons, including American and British ones, en route besieged Eastern Ghouta where militants are controlling a launching attacks on capital Damascus.

Analysis

Powers Race for Superiority Leagues under Sea

Monday 19 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Powers Race for Superiority Leagues under Sea

UK, US Nuclear Submarines in Drills under Arctic Ice amid Tensions with Russia

Alwaght- The military competition has often served the international powers’ will to win strategic superiority. In the present conditions, this race has even intensified as the global developments more and more push the US power status towards shrinkage and the world is now observing the emergence of a new order with a multitude of powers. In the past few years, the global powers have been working hard to make high-tech military achievements mainly through severely increasing their military spending.

The maritime rivalry, meanwhile, appears to have singled itself out as the most important field. On March 9, General John Hyten, the chief of United States Strategic Command, answering a question on the current Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) doctrine during a hearing on the US Strategic Forces Posture and the Fiscal Year 2019 Budget Request, said that his country’s submarines can “decimate” China and Russia.

"Our submarines — they do not know where they are and they have the ability decimate their countries if we go down that path," General Hyten said of the power of action of the US.

The comments came on the heels of remarks of President Vladimir Putin of Russia who during his annual state-of-the-nation speech unveiled Russia’s “invincible” state-of-the-art nuclear weapons. The Russian leader noted that Moscow built powerful new missiles that can be installed on the fighter jets and are capable of bypassing the currently-operated and even the future radar and defense systems. He also pointed to the newly-designed “undetectable” underwater drone. The underwater nuclear vehicle, Putin said, could make no sound and move very fast deep into the sea and evade being detected and targeted by any hostile weapons. He bragged that the new arms are resistant to even nuclear counter-attacks.

Moreover, on Saturday, a nuclear-powered attack submarine belonging to the Russian Navy “reached the very coastline” of the United States without being detected by any opposition force, a submarine commander, Sergey Starshinov, has revealed to a Russian military TV channel Zvezda. He said that the move came as part of military drills of the Russian submarines. The official noted that the vessel cruised close to an unspecified US military base was an Akula-class Shchuka-B submarine, which entered the Soviet Union’s navy service in 1986.

“Heartland theory” and geostrategic privileges

The Heartland theory, or formally the geographical pivot of history, was first presented by the prominent British theorist Halford John Mackinder in 1904. The Heartland lay at the center of the world island, stretching from the Volga to the Yangtze and from the Himalayas to the Arctic. Mackinder's Heartland was the area then ruled by the Russian Empire and after that by the Soviet Union, minus the Kamchatka Peninsula region, which is located in the easternmost part of Russia, near the Aleutian Islands and Kurile islands. Mackinder believed that a party that can dominate the heartland can dominate the whole world. The Heartland is encircled by an outward crescent demarcating the sea and the land. He added that the demarcation line was crucial to thwart attacks or even dominate the whole Heartland.

Russia’s special position that makes it be in the Heartland gives the country apparent geopolitical superiority. This motivated the Americans to deploy undetectable submarines on the Russian borders. This prompted a response from Moscow which rapidly upgraded its underwater fleet and built new submarines to shore up its deterrence and so not to be vulnerable to potential surprise strikes. The Russian leaders rented Syria’s Tartus port, established a military base, and deployed submarines to repel potential attacks from the marginal area of the Heartland.

Top marine powers

The powerful actors constantly assess their potentials in missile defense and other areas of military might like in the sea and air. They have their own calculations to improve their military power quantitatively and qualitatively. The US comes top on the list of marine powers with its 10 aircraft carriers, tens of guided missile cruisers, and 53 attack submarines. Russia ranks second with one aircraft carrier, 16 logistical submarines, and 32 attack submarines. And ranking third is China with one aircraft carrier, 18 combat submarines, and 40 guided missile frigates. And Japan comes fourth with its helicopter carrier, and 32 combat submarines, followed by Britain with an aircraft carrier and 8 attack submarines. The main criteria in the ranking are the number of aircraft carriers each country has. The US has 10 of them, but the point is that the US does not deploy all of them to a single station. Rather it has to distribute them between various strike groups in various parts of the world to save is global military dominance.

Submarine classes

The top-class submarines are the nuclear-powered ones, carrying cruise and ballistic missiles sometimes armed with nuclear warheads. Powered by atomic fuel, they do not need to come on the surface of the water for refueling. So this feature makes them impossible to detect and track. Also, there are ones using diesel-electric fuel for operation. This type cannot stay in perpetuity underwater and their diesel engines, empowering their electric propellers, need refueling. When the submarines sink, they switch off their diesel engines and start their electric engines. Without the consideration of the classes, North Korea has the world’s largest submarines fleet which has 78 ones serving its operations. The US has 72 and comes next, followed by China with 69 submarines. Owning 63, Russia comes fourth.

As the figures show, the US is not the top submarine power in term of numbers. Washington falls largely behind if the whole number of the submarines of the countries is combined the US finds posing threats to its national security. The four countries considered a threat by the new national security doctrine rank first to fifth in submarine ownership ranking.

But the US and Russian nuclear submarines can be hardly compared to each other. Because each is built to fit each country’s strategic interests and goals. For example, the US Seawolf-class submarines have the maximum depth rating of 487 meters. It has eight 660mm torpedo tubes for launching torpedoes and missiles.

On the opposite side stands Russia’s nuclear-powered Kazan submarine which is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. Beside torpedoes firing, the vehicle can carry 32 Kalibr guided missiles.

China has Type 091, 092, 093, and 094 submarines. The Type 094 weighs 11,000 tons and is 135 meters long. The submarine has six torpedo tubes and can carry 12 ballistic missiles. The country has built over eight submarines of the four classes. Reports suggest that 12 others are under construction. Additionally, China operates three Type G093s that can vertically fire anti-ship missiles.

Why does the US threaten Russia and China?

China and Russia can set up the most dangerous alliance to the US global hegemony. But so far, the Chinese leaders avoided to exhibit a will to become a hegemonic power. The focus has been, instead, on the economy and mutual trade interactions. But the Chinese parliament has recently approved a law that will expand presidency of President Xi Jinping indefinitely after 2022, the year his second presidential term expires. President Xi has been thinking big to transform China into the world’s top economic power, which could more than any other time break the US hegemony. So, the USSTRCOM’S commander’s remarks more come from Washington’s serious worries about the two powers’ capabilities than from its self-confidence and might. The notable issue is Hyten’s ambiguity about the possible strike points which is seen as aimed to intimidate the Russian and Chinese leaders, while the fact is that the US cannot simultaneously address the two nuclear states. Moscow and Beijing’s submarines, combined in terms of class and number, can grant their owners superiority in a potential confrontation.   

US China Russia Submarines Missiles Nucler Warheads

