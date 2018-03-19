What Goals Driving Bin Salman’s US Visit?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 19 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Al-Quds Stabbing Natural Reaction to Israeli Terrorism: Hamas

Al-Quds Stabbing Natural Reaction to Israeli Terrorism: Hamas

Hamas says an anti-occupation stabbing, carried out by a Palestinian in Occupied Al Quds , a natural response to the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians

ICRC Urges More access to civilians in Syria’s Afrin Amid Turkish Incursion The International Committee of the Red Cross urges for greater access to the civilian population of Afrin in light of the continued Turkish incursion on the area.

Syrian Forces Take Control of Eastern Ghouta’s Kafr Batna Syrian government forces have taken control of the town of Kafr Batna in Eastern Ghouta, after ejecting terrorists from the town.

Putin Reelected Russian President in Landslide Victory Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin has garnered 76.65% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99% of the ballots counted

Iran’s President Says Insecurity Hurting West Asian States Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the spread of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region will be highly detrimental to all regional countries.

Syrian President Visits Troops at E Ghouta’s Frontline Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has visited government troops battling terrorists in Eastern Ghouta suburb of the capital Damascus

Iraqi Forces Nab Top ISIS Ringleader Near Mosul The Iraqi military intelligence has announced the arrest of ISIS terrorist group’s commander in Nineveh police in an operation, north of Mosul.

US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq: Lawmaker - An Iraqi lawmaker has warned of plots by the US to expand its military bases in Iraq, stressing that his country is no longer in need of American forces.

Russia Presidential Election Held Smoothly Across 11 Time Zones Russian presidential candidate and incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin cast his vote in Sunday’s presidential election in an election held across 11 time zones.

US Trains Militants for False Flag Gas Attack as Pretext for Airstrikes: Russia Russia accused the US of training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria to be used as an excuse for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure.

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US The US has once again blamed Pakistan for failing to take required measures to squeeze the Taliban and Haqqani network terror groups.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime has launched a fresh round of strikes against Gaza strip, shelling and striking the besieged enclave with tanks and warplanes.

Turkey Slams EU Parliament for Backing Kurdish Militants Turkey has strongly criticized the European Parliament’s friendly attitude towards the PKK terror group,

72% of Palestinians in Gaza Food-Insecure Amid Israeli Imposed Siege -UN says Israeli siege on Gaza Strip has led to deteriorated living conditions of approximately two million Palestinians in the blockaded coastal enclave.

Saudi Regime Igniting Internal Strife in Lebanon: Hezbollah Official A senior Hezbollah officials has accused Saudi officials of interfering in Lebanon’s domestic affairs and pitting people against each other.

Diphtheria Infected over 1,300 People in Yemen Amid Saudi Aggression WHO says a diphtheria outbreak in Yemen has spread rapidly and infected more than 1,300 people amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression on the war-torn country.

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia Russia says the US, Britain and France involvement in Syrian crisis is not a "proxy war" anymore rather they have deployed so many forces into battlefield that amounts to “a direct involvement in the war.”

Australian Activists Protest Myanmarese Regime’s Visit Activists gathered in Sydney to protest visit of Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Australia as the Buddhist regime of Myanmar is internationally blamed for "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslim minority.

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23 Russia expelled 23 British diplomats on Saturday in response to the UK’s “provocative actions and groundless accusations” over poisoning of Russian double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta Syrian government forces have intercepted a truckload of weapons, including American and British ones, en route besieged Eastern Ghouta where militants are controlling a launching attacks on capital Damascus.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What Goals Driving Bin Salman’s US Visit?

Monday 19 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
What Goals Driving Bin Salman's US Visit?

Alwaght- The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) is scheduled to visit the US today, marking his third foreign trip since becoming heir to the Saudi throne and the second visit to Washington since Donald Trump’s assumption of power at the White House. The changes at the White House and the regional and international developments have created specific circumstances, making the visit of the young prince of serious importance from various aspects.

The US, biggest Saudi throne backer

The 32-year-old Prince is visiting the US as he should expect the continuation of the nightmare of bitter attacks he came under by the Western media when traveled to Britain earlier this month.

On Friday, the NBC News in a controversial report broke the news that the prince, for more than two years, has been hiding from his father his mother, who reportedly was opposed to MbS’s becoming the nation’s ruler. The report could very well ruffle the feathers of the king-in-waiting as his trip date approached.

It is glaringly apparent that the son of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz is working hard to prepare the ground for seizing power in a highly tough and multi-rival race of succession as the sons of the founder Abdulaziz who normally take over the power one after another are all dead, with his father being the last one. Recently, MbS has been making rash cultural and social reforms, among them the freedoms granted to the nation’s civil society to attract the young generation’s support and popular legitimacy that will help him make it to the throne. In November last year, he also staged an anti-corruption crackdown on the wealthy royals and businessmen as part of the so-called economic reform and managed to largely neutralize the potential rivals.

Beside home changes, MbS also embarked on adventures abroad that to a large extent impaired the security in the highly sensitive West Asia region and drew internal criticism and challenges to his legitimacy. The ambitious prince understands that the support of the US, the biggest power holding the largest sway over the absolutely-ruled Arab kingdom’s political home affairs, can tremendously help him press ahead with his objectives. When President Barack Obama was in power before the US, MbS was a marginal prince, with Prince Mohammad bin Nayef glaring as Washington’s successor of choice to King Salman. But American’s mindset changed when Trump became president. His back had by Trump administration, MbS replaced bin Nayef as the first heir to the throne. The rule-thirsty prince can also count on the Trump’s patronage as an efficient way to weather a variety of hardships ahead. So, the analysts suggest, the trip to Washington comes to deepen the marriage of ideas with the American administration.

Building up pressures on Qatar

Certainly, another driving force behind Saudi Crown Prince’s US visit has to do with the crisis in the ties of the members of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council. Since July last year, Saudi Arabia and three other Arab allies, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt, have cut off ties with Qatar. They also announced a set of punitive measures against Doha, including air, sea, and ground blockade. But Qatar efficiently overcame the ban effects via tightening its relations with Turkey and Iran, the two parties which at the outset of the diplomatic crisis offered sea and air trade routes to the Arab emirate. Saudi Arabia is increasingly turning out to be a loser of this regional tug of war. This comes while the preparations are underway by the US to hold a meeting in Annapolis, Maryland, featuring senior officials from the Arab states. The effort, reportedly, is meant to put an end to the inter-Arab crisis and prompt a diplomatic rapprochement.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia are both traditional allies of the US. “The kingdom (of Saudi Arabia) is the oldest US ally in the Middle East,” Bin Salman said of the Washington-Riyadh alliance a couple of days ago. Earlier, during a trip to Egypt, the prince talked about Saudi Arabian investments in the US outstripping Qatar’s there.

The crown prince will also exploit the changes in the White House’s foreign policy team for his own advantage. Trump on Friday fired his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and nominated Mike Pompeo, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), to fill the post. Definitely, MbS will discuss with the Americans the preconditions and also his red lines to lift Qatar ban in a way that White House will be compelled to back him.

Seeking support for Yemen war

Three years have gone since the Arab kingdom waged a costly war against neighboring Yemen. But Saudis have met their failure in a push towards stated goals as Yemen turned out to be a quagmire for the forces of the Riyadh-led Arab coalition. Saudi Arabia’s mono-product and the crisis-hit economy is now bearing the brunt of a war that is now in its fourth year. According to a Financial Times report, so far Saudi Arabia burned through $120 billion in Yemen Aggression. The Saudi rulers also are increasingly facing international pressures as massacre of some 14,000 people and displacement of millions more give rise to a genuine humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Now, Riyadh is observing its Western allies, at least ostensibly, becoming its critics and refusing to deliver much-needed-for-war arms to it. This cur-de-sec has prompted MbS efforts to seek a shortcut to victory.

But the Saudis know that a timesaving road to winning is inaccessible without West’s political and military support. During his recent London trip, the Saudi prince managed to have Britain rally behind him in the anti-Yemeni aggression. Now he is eyeing to garner similar sponsorship of Trump’s administration. But what is interesting is that some senators have recently been campaigning at the Senate to press the administration to end its Yemen war support for Saudi Arabia. Once the campaigners succeed in turning their efforts into a legislature, Saudi Arabia will lose the US assistance in mid-air aircraft refueling and intelligence. So stymieing these Senate efforts will occupy a significant part of bin Salman’s visit.

Nuclear program

In the past few months, Saudi Arabia stepped up efforts to seal deals that will allow it build its own nuclear reactors. Trump government appears to have given the oil-rich monarchy the green light to chase its nuclear dreams. But the Israeli regime’s Prime Minister has recently expressed opposition to Riyadh’s nuclear ambitions during his early March US trip, calling on Washington to reject the Saudis’ nuclear energy procurement. Trump refused to bow to the Israeli demands, but it is highly likely that the president at the end of the road will reject to allow Saudi Arabia become a nuclear state given the pressures put on him by the pro-Israeli lobbies. Therefore, the crown prince will desperately seek a firm guarantee in this case.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia is set to offer 5 percent of its national oil giant Aramco for sale according to the Vision 2030 roadmap, unveiled in 2016 by MbS and is aimed at cutting the country’s reliance on oil wealth. An array of countries like Britain, US, and China are vying to persuade the Saudis to float the biggest oil producer on their stock market. Therefore, the trip will also see him negotiating Aramco share offering on the American stock market. 

