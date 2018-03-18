Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 18 March 2018
Iran’s President Says Insecurity Hurting West Asian States

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the spread of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region will be highly detrimental to all regional countries.

Sunday 18 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Iran's President Says Insecurity Hurting West Asian States
Alwaght- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the spread of insecurity and instability in the West Asia region will be highly detrimental to all regional countries.

In a meeting with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi in Tehran on Sunday, the Iranian president said Tehran and Muscat shoulder a heavy responsibility vis-à-vis regional issues and must take steps to develop regional peace and stability.

Rouhani described as "very critical and worrying" the ongoing humanitarian situation in Yemen, stressing the importance of dispatching medicine and food to the war-ravaged Yemeni people and making efforts to put an end to their killing.

Rouhani expressed hope that Iran-Oman cooperation would help the Yemeni people and restore peace to the country.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Ansarullah movement and reinstate former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani said it is imperative to expand banking cooperation and facilitate the exchange of visits between the Iranian and Omani tradesmen in order to develop business and economic relations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to boost all-out relations and cooperation with Oman," the president added.

He also urged the two countries to implement agreements and joint projects in various sectors, particularly energy and transit, at the earliest.

The Omani foreign minister, for his part, commended Iran's role in improving regional peace and stability and urged an immediate end to the killing of the Yemeni people and the dispatch of humanitarian aid to them.

Bin Alawi said his country is keen to enjoy the highest level of cooperation with Iran in various fields and will take new steps to strengthen trade and cultural cooperation.

 

Iran Oman President Hassan Rouhani Yusuf Bin Alawi Yemen

