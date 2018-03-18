Syrian President al-Assad Visits Troops at the Frontline in Eastern Ghouta

Alwaght-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has visited government troops battling terrorists in Eastern Ghouta suburb of the capital Damascus, Syrian state news agency SANA reports.

“In the line of fire in eastern Ghouta … President Assad with heroes of the Syrian Arab army,” a caption said next to photographs of Assad in a crowd of men in military clothing, some perched on top of tanks.

Images posted Syria’s official news agency showed President Assad surrounded by troops while listening keenly to their views.

On Friday, the Syrian army announced it had retaken 70% of the areas controlled by militant and terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said on Friday.

According to the General Command, the army units are securing the exit of thousands of civilians from Eastern Ghouta who were taken by the terrorist organizations as human shields to carry out their criminal acts against them and the safe citizens in the neighborhoods of Damascus.

The Command called on civilians in Eastern Ghouta to get out of the yoke of terrorist organizations through the safe corridors.

Syrian forces are engaged in intensive operations to wipe out remnants of terrorists in many parts of the country after a successful offensive to retake all territories previously occupied by ISIS terrorist group in the country. Syria has been gripped by a foreign-backed insurgency since 2011 which has led to the killing of hundreds of thousands of civilians and displacing of millions.