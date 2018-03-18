Iraqi Forces Nab Top ISIS Ringleader Near Mosul

Alwaght- The Iraqi military intelligence has announced the arrest of ISIS terrorist group's commander in Nineveh police in an operation, north of Mosul.

In a statement on Saturday, the department said security troops managed to arrest one prominent ringleader of ISIS, who used to be the police chief of the so-called Nineveh State. He was in charge of collecting the revenues of the notorious terrorist. He was also famous for planting bombs.

The ringleader, according to the statement, has been hiding in Badush mountains since the liberations of Mosul. Troops then managed to arrest him at al-Shaiqara village, north of Mosul.

Thousands of ISIS terrorists were killed since the government campaign, backed by Popular Mobilization Forces was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

ISIS continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against ISIS members.

Last week, al-Abadi said that terrorism has been defeated militarily in the country adding that the next phase is ideological elimination of terrorism.

He also vowed to support Iraqi security forces so they can continue their mission to uproot the sleeper cells of ISIS terrorists.

"Iraq has special needs for its security, and we have expertise in combating terrorism and eliminating it," the Iraqi prime minister noted.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.