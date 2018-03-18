US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq: Lawmaker

Alwaght- An Iraqi lawmaker has warned of plots by the US to expand its military bases in Iraq, stressing that his country is no longer in need of American trainers or security advisers.

MP Ali al-Morshidy said on Sunday that the US administration is plotting to expand its “military bases in Iraq under the pretext of fighting the ISIS terrorist group and providing security advice for the Iraqi government.”

Morshidy pointed out that the Iraqi government, if necessary, could make use of security expertise of any foreign country, other than the US, which he accused of exploiting the anti-ISIS war to ensure a longer presence in the country.

Iraq’s foreign minister Ibrahim Jaafari, while talking to journalists in Moscow during his visit early March said, “Baghdad firmly rejects the construction of US military bases on its soil”. He asserted that Iraq will “not stand on ceremony” when it comes to the protection of its sovereignty.

Jaafari told that Moscow and Baghdad exchange information on a regular basis and Iraq is receiving assistance from Russia in ensuring security.

Iraq’s foreign minister said that in 2014, when Baghdad asked for international help in fighting against ISIS terrorists, it said the potential contribution had to meet the requirements of Iraq’s sovereignty and independence. “Iraq’s sovereignty is our red line” he said.

Iraqi foreign minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari further said that the presence of permanent US military bases in “South Korea, Turkey, Japan and many other countries” long after the end of World War II were in violation of those countries’ sovereignty.

According to US government there are about 9000 American troops in Iraq. However, the USDepartment of Defense puts the number far lower. Recently there were reports of moving US troops from Iraq to Afghanistan. However, exact figures about the forces’ redeployment are no clear.