Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 18 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

News

Iraqi Forces Nab Top ISIS Ringleader Near Mosul

Iraqi Forces Nab Top ISIS Ringleader Near Mosul

The Iraqi military intelligence has announced the arrest of ISIS terrorist group’s commander in Nineveh police in an operation, north of Mosul.

US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq, MP Warns - An Iraqi lawmaker has warned of plots by the US to expand its military bases in Iraq, stressing that his country is no longer in need of American forces.

Russia Presidential Election Held Smoothly Across 11 Time Zones Russian presidential candidate and incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin cast his vote in Sunday’s presidential election in an election held across 11 time zones.

US Trains Militants for False Flag Gas Attack as Pretext for Airstrikes: Russia Russia accused the US of training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria to be used as an excuse for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure.

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US The US has once again blamed Pakistan for failing to take required measures to squeeze the Taliban and Haqqani network terror groups.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime has launched a fresh round of strikes against Gaza strip, shelling and striking the besieged enclave with tanks and warplanes.

Turkey Slams EU Parliament for Backing Kurdish Militants Turkey has strongly criticized the European Parliament’s friendly attitude towards the PKK terror group,

72% of Palestinians in Gaza Food-Insecure Amid Israeli Imposed Siege -UN says Israeli siege on Gaza Strip has led to deteriorated living conditions of approximately two million Palestinians in the blockaded coastal enclave.

Saudi Regime Igniting Internal Strife in Lebanon: Hezbollah Official A senior Hezbollah officials has accused Saudi officials of interfering in Lebanon’s domestic affairs and pitting people against each other.

Diphtheria Infected over 1,300 People in Yemen Amid Saudi Aggression WHO says a diphtheria outbreak in Yemen has spread rapidly and infected more than 1,300 people amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression on the war-torn country.

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia Russia says the US, Britain and France involvement in Syrian crisis is not a "proxy war" anymore rather they have deployed so many forces into battlefield that amounts to “a direct involvement in the war.”

Australian Activists Protest Myanmarese Regime’s Visit Activists gathered in Sydney to protest visit of Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Australia as the Buddhist regime of Myanmar is internationally blamed for "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslim minority.

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23 Russia expelled 23 British diplomats on Saturday in response to the UK’s “provocative actions and groundless accusations” over poisoning of Russian double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta Syrian government forces have intercepted a truckload of weapons, including American and British ones, en route besieged Eastern Ghouta where militants are controlling a launching attacks on capital Damascus.

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’ US defense secretary Jim Mattis defended Washington’s military support to Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression against Yemen.

Trump Angers China by Signing Taiwan Travel Bill US President Donald Trump, in yet another provocative move, has signed the Taiwan Travel Act into law, which allows for visits between leaders of the two states, ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul A car bombing hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul during rush hour on Saturday, Killing at least three people and injuring several more.

Chinese Parliament Unanimously Reelects Xi as President

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months Israeli regime forces detained over 1,500 Palestinians, including at least 274 children, during the months of January and February

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany Newly-appointed Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam does not “belong” to Germany, in remarks likely to stir anti-Muslim sentiments. “Islam doe

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip

US Trains Militants for False Flag Gas Attack as Pretext for Airstrikes: Russia

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US

Three Major Obstacles Ahead of Turkey’s Afrin Seizure

China Opposes News US Law on Ties with Taiwan

Iraqi Forces Nab Top ISIS Ringleader Near Mosul

US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq, MP Warns

War of Railway Projects: Will Suez Canal Lose Its Transit Position?

‘We Were About to Die’: Ghouta Civilians Say Militants Used Them as Human Shields

Protest Held in London to Condemn Racism Across Europe

Russia Presidential Election Held Smoothly Across 11 Time Zones

How Does “Trumpistic” Militarism Increase World Poverty?

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Trump Caught between Saudi Nuclear Ambitions, Israeli Opposition

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months

Myanmar Deliberately Starving Rohingyas to Make Life Unbearable: UN

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’

Why West Turns Blind Eye to Terrorist-Besieged Syrian Cities of Fu’ah, Kafriya?

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia

US Not Track Arms Used by Saudi Regime in Yemen Aggression: Pentagon

EU-North Korea Held Secret Nuclear Talks: Report

Car Bombing Kills 4 UAE Mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden

49 Confirmed Dead in Nepal Plane Crash

Turkey Slams EU Parliament for Backing Kurdish Militants

8 Killed as Turkish Warplanes Strike Pro-Government Forces in Syria’s Afrin

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Pakistan Deploys 1,000 Troops to Saudi Arabia amid Yemen War: Reasons, Consequences

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: Premier

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

Turkey to Purchase Russia’s S-400 Missiles despite US Threats: President

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk

Israeli Regime Seeks Murdering Hezbollah Leader in Next War: General

Over 12 Percent of French Women Raped: Study

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Did Trump’s Son-in-Law Order Saudi-Led Blockade on Qatar?

Israeli Supplied Weapons Discovered in ISIS Dens in Syria

South Africa to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Israeli Regime

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

US Airstrike Kill 24 Civilians in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq, MP Warns

Sunday 18 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US Planning to Expand Military Bases in Iraq, MP Warns

A US military base

- An Iraqi lawmaker has warned of plots by the US to expand its military bases in Iraq, stressing that his country is no longer in need of American forces.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- An Iraqi lawmaker has warned of plots by the United States to expand its military bases in Iraq, stressing that his country is no longer in need of American trainers or security advisers.

MP Ali al-Morshidy said on Sunday that the US administration is plotting to expand its “military bases in Iraq under the pretext of fighting the ISIS terrorist group and providing security advice for the Iraqi government.”

Morshidy pointed out that the Iraqi government, if necessary, could make use of security expertise of any foreign country, other than the US, which he accused of exploiting the anti-IS war to ensure a longer presence in the country.

Iraq’s foreign minister Ibrahim Jaafari, while talking to journalists in Moscow during his visit early March said, “Baghdad firmly rejects the construction of US military bases on its soil”. He asserted that Iraq will “not stand on ceremony” when it comes to the protection of its sovereignty.

Jaafari told that Moscow and Baghdad exchange information on a regular basis and Iraq is receiving assistance from Russia in ensuring security.

Iraq’s foreign minister said that in 2014, when Baghdad asked for international help in fighting against ISIS terrorists, it said the potential contribution had to meet the requirements of Iraq’s sovereignty and independence. “Iraq’s sovereignty is our red line” he said.

Iraqi foreign minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari further said that the presence of permanent US military bases in “South Korea, Turkey, Japan and many other countries” long after the end of World War II were in violation of those countries’ sovereignty.

According to US government there are about 9000 American troops in Iraq. However, the USDepartment of Defense puts the number far lower. Recently there were reports of moving US troops from Iraq to Afghanistan. However, exact figures about the forces’ redeployment are no clear.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Troops Iraq Terrorists Al Jaafari

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression
Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home
Donald Trump Visits Border Wall with Mexico
Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky
Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression

Open Day of Graffiti Campaign Call for Peace and End to Saudi Aggression

At Least 45 Civilians Killed on Friday When Turkey Struck Syria`s Afrin
Struck over 160 Times by Saudi Jets, Yemen`s Sanaa International Airport Lies in Ruins
Saudi Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Commit Suicide at London airport
Terrorists Shell Shiite-populated Towns of Fuaa and Kefraya in Syria`s Idlib province