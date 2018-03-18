Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 18 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

News

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US

The US has once again blamed Pakistan for failing to take required measures to squeeze the Taliban and Haqqani network terror groups.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime has launched a fresh round of strikes against Gaza strip, shelling and striking the besieged enclave with tanks and warplanes.

Turkey Slams EU Parliament for Backing Kurdish Militants Turkey has strongly criticized the European Parliament’s friendly attitude towards the PKK terror group,

72% of Palestinians in Gaza Food-Insecure Amid Israeli Imposed Siege -UN says Israeli siege on Gaza Strip has led to deteriorated living conditions of approximately two million Palestinians in the blockaded coastal enclave.

Saudi Regime Igniting Internal Strife in Lebanon: Hezbollah Official A senior Hezbollah officials has accused Saudi officials of interfering in Lebanon’s domestic affairs and pitting people against each other.

Diphtheria Infected over 1,300 People in Yemen Amid Saudi Aggression WHO says a diphtheria outbreak in Yemen has spread rapidly and infected more than 1,300 people amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression on the war-torn country.

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia Russia says the US, Britain and France involvement in Syrian crisis is not a "proxy war" anymore rather they have deployed so many forces into battlefield that amounts to “a direct involvement in the war.”

Australian Activists Protest Myanmarese Regime’s Visit Activists gathered in Sydney to protest visit of Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Australia as the Buddhist regime of Myanmar is internationally blamed for "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslim minority.

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23 Russia expelled 23 British diplomats on Saturday in response to the UK’s “provocative actions and groundless accusations” over poisoning of Russian double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta Syrian government forces have intercepted a truckload of weapons, including American and British ones, en route besieged Eastern Ghouta where militants are controlling a launching attacks on capital Damascus.

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’ US defense secretary Jim Mattis defended Washington’s military support to Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression against Yemen.

Trump Angers China by Signing Taiwan Travel Bill US President Donald Trump, in yet another provocative move, has signed the Taiwan Travel Act into law, which allows for visits between leaders of the two states, ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul A car bombing hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul during rush hour on Saturday, Killing at least three people and injuring several more.

Chinese Parliament Unanimously Reelects Xi as President

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months Israeli regime forces detained over 1,500 Palestinians, including at least 274 children, during the months of January and February

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany Newly-appointed Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam does not “belong” to Germany, in remarks likely to stir anti-Muslim sentiments. “Islam doe

Syrian Army Liberates 70% of Eastern Ghouta from Militants The Syrian army says it ha has retaken 70% of the areas controlled by terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

UK, US Nuclear Submarines in Drills under Arctic Ice amid Tensions with Russia British and United States nuclear submarines are taking part in a joint naval exercise currently underway in the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity Iran, Russia and Turkey, guarantors of the Syria ceasefire, have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

AIPAC President Hails Persian Gulf Monarchies The president of AIPAC, the largest pro-Israeli regime lobby group in the United States has praised Persian Gulf monarchies saying they have embraced the lobby.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’

War of Railway Projects: Will Suez Canal Lose Its Transit Position?

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul

White House Grows More Hardline as Pompeo Comes on Board

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia

Three Major Obstacles Ahead of Turkey’s Afrin Seizure

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip

Trump Angers China by Signing Taiwan Travel Bill

China Opposes News US Law on Ties with Taiwan

‘We Were About to Die’: Ghouta Civilians Say Militants Used Them as Human Shields

Why West Turns Blind Eye to Terrorist-Besieged Syrian Cities of Fu’ah, Kafriya?

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region

How Does “Trumpistic” Militarism Increase World Poverty?

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Car Bombing Kills 4 UAE Mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden

Russia Warns US of ‘Serious Consequences’ of Strike against Syria

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months

Russia Vehemently Rejects British Allegations of Nerve Agent Attack on Skripal

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany

Trump Caught between Saudi Nuclear Ambitions, Israeli Opposition

Vietnamese Mark 50th Anniversary of US My Lai Massacre

Already Peaceful Anardara District Falls to Taliban in west Afghanistan

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

South Africa to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Israeli Regime

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

Israeli Regime Gets Ready for War as Syria Defeats Terrorists

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London

Syrian Militia Forces Attack Turkish Base in Hatay: Report

What IS UAE’s Strategy in Yemen’s Aden?

Kashmiris Flee Front Line as India-Pakistan Tensions Intensify

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US

Sunday 18 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US

Related Content

Afghan Interior Ministry Visits Pakistan to Discuss Kabul Attacks

Pakistani Scholars’ Fatwa Not to Curb Terror, Extremism: Analyst

Pakistan Plans Tax Hike on NATO Containers Amid Military Rift with US

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US has once again blamed Pakistan for failing to take required measures to squeeze the Taliban and Haqqani network terror groups.

An unnamed official from US President Donald Trump’s administration told media outlets on Friday that Islamabad has “done the bare minimum to appear responsive to our requests.”

The official cited need to prod the Taliban into negotiations and round up militants operating along the porous Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

"The Pakistanis have wanted to appear responsive” the official stated. “We continue to make very specific requests, and when provided with very specific information they have responded, but we have not seen them pro-actively take the steps that we expect and know they are capable of.”

The official also stressed the need to increase pressure on Pakistan.

"We didn't think this would be easy,” the official said.

"We need to sustain the pressure,” the official added, noting, “I don’t think that we can just the efficacy of the strategy right now. We should give it more time, it deserves more time."

Elsewhere in the comments, the official suggested an August anniversary of Trump’s strategy speech on Afghanistan may be a good time to reflect.

On August 21, the Trump denounced Islamabad for offering safe haven to “agents of chaos.”

"We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond,” Trump said in the speech outlining US policy on Afghanistan.

Also in early January, the US suspended about $2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of harboring violent extremists.

The US president accused Pakistan of giving Washington "nothing but lies and deceit."

The remarks come as Pakistan is trying to avoid being put on a global watch list over terrorism financing that could hamper its ability to receive foreign investment.

Under US pressure, members of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an anti money-laundering watchdog based Paris, voted last month to place Pakistan on its grey list of nations which are not doing enough to combat terror financing. That gives Pakistan three months to make enough changes to avoid the listing.

The US-led plan demanded Pakistan move against Taliban leaders who support a continuation of the war in Afghanistan.

Senior civilian and military officials in Islamabad have frequently said the US government is making Pakistan a scapegoat to cover Washington’s failure in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan regularly accuse each other of sheltering their enemy insurgents. Both sides, however, deny such an allegation.

Kabul blames elements in the Pakistani spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for supporting the Taliban militants.

Islamabad, in turn, blames the Afghan government for giving refuge to militants on its side of the border.

The two sides also accuse one another of not doing enough to stop militants engaging in cross-border attacks.

Afghanistan has been gripped by insecurity since the United States and its allies invaded the country as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror in 2001. Many parts of the country remain plagued by militancy despite the presence of foreign troops.

The United States invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 after the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington, and overthrew the Taliban regime. US forces have been bogged down there through the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now Trump.

During the past 16 years, the Taliban militants have been conducting terrorist attacks across the country, killing and displacing civilians.

In addition, the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, which is mainly active in Syria and Iraq, has recently managed to take recruits from Afghan Taliban defectors.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Pakistan Taliban Haqqani US

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home
Donald Trump Visits Border Wall with Mexico
Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky
Bird Photographer of the Year 2018
Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home

Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home

Struck over 160 Times by Saudi Jets, Yemen`s Sanaa International Airport Lies in Ruins
Saudi Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Commit Suicide at London airport
Terrorists Shell Shiite-populated Towns of Fuaa and Kefraya in Syria`s Idlib province
Palestinians Protest Death of Disabled Youth at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces