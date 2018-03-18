Three Major Obstacles Ahead of Turkey’s Afrin Seizure

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 18 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

News

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US

The US has once again blamed Pakistan for failing to take required measures to squeeze the Taliban and Haqqani network terror groups.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime has launched a fresh round of strikes against Gaza strip, shelling and striking the besieged enclave with tanks and warplanes.

Turkey Slams EU Parliament for Backing Kurdish Militants Turkey has strongly criticized the European Parliament’s friendly attitude towards the PKK terror group,

72% of Palestinians in Gaza Food-Insecure Amid Israeli Imposed Siege -UN says Israeli siege on Gaza Strip has led to deteriorated living conditions of approximately two million Palestinians in the blockaded coastal enclave.

Saudi Regime Igniting Internal Strife in Lebanon: Hezbollah Official A senior Hezbollah officials has accused Saudi officials of interfering in Lebanon’s domestic affairs and pitting people against each other.

Diphtheria Infected over 1,300 People in Yemen Amid Saudi Aggression WHO says a diphtheria outbreak in Yemen has spread rapidly and infected more than 1,300 people amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression on the war-torn country.

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia Russia says the US, Britain and France involvement in Syrian crisis is not a "proxy war" anymore rather they have deployed so many forces into battlefield that amounts to “a direct involvement in the war.”

Australian Activists Protest Myanmarese Regime’s Visit Activists gathered in Sydney to protest visit of Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Australia as the Buddhist regime of Myanmar is internationally blamed for "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslim minority.

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23 Russia expelled 23 British diplomats on Saturday in response to the UK’s “provocative actions and groundless accusations” over poisoning of Russian double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta Syrian government forces have intercepted a truckload of weapons, including American and British ones, en route besieged Eastern Ghouta where militants are controlling a launching attacks on capital Damascus.

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’ US defense secretary Jim Mattis defended Washington’s military support to Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression against Yemen.

Trump Angers China by Signing Taiwan Travel Bill US President Donald Trump, in yet another provocative move, has signed the Taiwan Travel Act into law, which allows for visits between leaders of the two states, ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul A car bombing hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul during rush hour on Saturday, Killing at least three people and injuring several more.

Chinese Parliament Unanimously Reelects Xi as President

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months Israeli regime forces detained over 1,500 Palestinians, including at least 274 children, during the months of January and February

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany Newly-appointed Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam does not “belong” to Germany, in remarks likely to stir anti-Muslim sentiments. “Islam doe

Syrian Army Liberates 70% of Eastern Ghouta from Militants The Syrian army says it ha has retaken 70% of the areas controlled by terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

UK, US Nuclear Submarines in Drills under Arctic Ice amid Tensions with Russia British and United States nuclear submarines are taking part in a joint naval exercise currently underway in the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity Iran, Russia and Turkey, guarantors of the Syria ceasefire, have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

AIPAC President Hails Persian Gulf Monarchies The president of AIPAC, the largest pro-Israeli regime lobby group in the United States has praised Persian Gulf monarchies saying they have embraced the lobby.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’

War of Railway Projects: Will Suez Canal Lose Its Transit Position?

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul

White House Grows More Hardline as Pompeo Comes on Board

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia

Three Major Obstacles Ahead of Turkey’s Afrin Seizure

Pakistan Doing Bare Minimum to Clamp down Terrorists: US

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip

Trump Angers China by Signing Taiwan Travel Bill

China Opposes News US Law on Ties with Taiwan

‘We Were About to Die’: Ghouta Civilians Say Militants Used Them as Human Shields

Why West Turns Blind Eye to Terrorist-Besieged Syrian Cities of Fu’ah, Kafriya?

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region

How Does “Trumpistic” Militarism Increase World Poverty?

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Car Bombing Kills 4 UAE Mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden

Russia Warns US of ‘Serious Consequences’ of Strike against Syria

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months

Russia Vehemently Rejects British Allegations of Nerve Agent Attack on Skripal

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany

Trump Caught between Saudi Nuclear Ambitions, Israeli Opposition

Vietnamese Mark 50th Anniversary of US My Lai Massacre

Already Peaceful Anardara District Falls to Taliban in west Afghanistan

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

South Africa to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Israeli Regime

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

Israeli Regime Gets Ready for War as Syria Defeats Terrorists

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London

Syrian Militia Forces Attack Turkish Base in Hatay: Report

What IS UAE’s Strategy in Yemen’s Aden?

Kashmiris Flee Front Line as India-Pakistan Tensions Intensify

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Three Major Obstacles Ahead of Turkey’s Afrin Seizure

Sunday 18 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Three Major Obstacles Ahead of Turkey’s Afrin Seizure

Related Content

Turkish Fresh Strikes on Syria’s Afrin Kill 20, Injures 30

Kurdish Official Claims Inking Deal for Syrian Army to Enter Afrin

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Turkish army has announced that its units have completed their encirclement of Syria's northern region of Afrin, where the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a military campaign, dubbed Operation Olive Branch, against the Kurdish militias on January 20. Reports made by the human rights activists suggest that some 300,000 civilians are caught in the blockade.

The Turkish president has recently claimed that capture of the Syrian enclave is a matter of time, but the units of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) have rejected claims that the city will fall soon, asserting that they are still firmly resisting the Turkish forces’ push.

Claim of imposing a siege on the majorly Kurdish city is made over 50 days after the beginning of the ground and air campaign. Upon launching the offensive, Turkey pledged to seize control of the city from the Kurdish fighters within few days. Now and after nearly two months, the Turkish army has failed to capture Afrin.

Even if the Turkish claims are true, where can this situation go at the end of the road?

Certainly, Turkey’s officials and the military commanders know that a siege on Afrin cannot continue for a long time as the presence of the Turkish forces in the region could face a set of obstructions. Here are some of them:

Syrian government’s response

One of the toughest opponents of the Turkish intervention in the north of the country is Damascus. After an array of triumphs in the past few years including reclaiming control of large swathes of territory across the country and inflicting a painful defeat on ISIS and other terrorist groups, Syria’s central government should not be seen that of 2012 to 2014. Following the recapture of Aleppo in 2016, the Syrian government deployed forces to the newly-liberated regions and now can watch the north more easily. Some analysts suggest that Damascus government, backed by regional allies, will not sit on its hands in dealing with the Turkish military action. Since late February, Syrian troops and pro-government popular fighters have been dispatched to the contested enclave to support the Kurds. The YPG leaders have reportedly welcomed the move saying that the Syrian army could be a party in guarding against the Turkish attacks.

The Syrian government and the Kurds appear to have engaged in an unstated and unofficial military cooperation deal to respond to the Turkish invasion. The pro-Damascus popular forces, named National Defense Forces, were deployed to Afrin on February 19 to have the back of the Kurdish fighters defending the city. The Kurds, returning Damascus favor, have announced that they are not seeking secession from Syria.

Upon entry of the pro-government fighters to Afrin, Al-Mayadeen, a news channel based in Lebanon, aired live pictures from the city’s center displaying the residents welcoming the friendly forces and holding posters of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), who has been in the Turkish jail since 1999. The PKK has been fighting the Turkish government at home for nearly four decades.

In the eyes of experts, the Syrian government and the Kurds’ agreement to work together in the face of the Turkish military action bears the hallmarks of a new chapter between the two sides as the home conflict unfolds. The alliance seems to be setting up the highest roadblocks ahead of the Turkish forces who are pushing to enter Afrin or at least maintain its encirclement.

United Kurdish front in Afrin

Beside the bloc made of the pro-government fighters and the YPG forces, Kurds from other regions of the country have announced readiness to help consolidate the defense circle in the targeted city. In early March, when the word spread that the Turkish forces were approaching Afrin, the Kurdish-language Rudaw news network, citing a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), reported that they began moving from Deir ez-Zor province in the east and other Syrian regions to Afrin.

Outside the Syrian borders, mainly in Iraq, some Kurdish groups also expressed readiness to move to Syria in solidarity with the Kurds there. Mala Bakhtiar, a senior politician from Iraq’s Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, declared that the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, who act akin to an official army for the Iraqi Kurdistan region, could be dispatched to the northern Syria. He added that Iraqi Kurds will help Afrin as soon as they can.

Fighters from other predominantly Kurdish cities such as Manbij, Kobani, Qamishli could also be sent to help face the Turkish invasion. This is very likely especially because Turkey has said that it will expand the operation to other Kurdish cities after Afrin, and so the city amounts to the preliminary front of the Kurdish resistance. Therefore, a cohesive Kurdish front involving fighters from Afrin and other Kurdish-inhabited cities and even Iraqi Kurdistan can strengthen their defenses in front of the Turkish aggression and so compound entry to Afrin for the Turks.

Political obstacles ahead

Before launching its military operation, Turkey engaged in a cooperation process with its partners, Iran and Russia, to reach a multilateral deal on Syria. Nearly five months ago and after the defeat of ISIS in Syria, presidents of Russia, Iran, and Turkey jointly announced launching Sochi peace dialogue between various Syrian parties. Moscow-Tehran-Ankara’s regional alliance was supposed to show commitment to Astana agreements and the “de-escalation zones” which were meant to curb violence in specific parts of the country and so build a ground for relative stability and consequently national reconciliation. But Turkey’s Afrin campaign has challenged the credibility of past measures that paved the ground for cooperation with Russia and Iran. Despite the fact that the three sides still peruse talks related to Astana process and de-escalation zones, it is highly apparent that Tehran and Moscow are unhappy with Ankara’s unilateral measures in northern Syria.

From the outset, Iran came clean on its opposition to the Turkish offensive and invited Ankara to exercise restraint. Russia, on the other side, chose not to speak much about the campaign. But the Turkish actions will be tolerable to the Russians to a limited extent, as they are not interested in seeing the Turks roaming free in northern Syria.

In addition to  Iran and Russia, the US, an ally of Turkey and fellow member of NATO, is following Ankara's measures in northern Syria with concern. A fear of losing its place to Ankara might spur Washington to block the Turkish army’s progress using various ways. The US options range from negotiations to stepping up tensions with Turkey, and even providing more effective military support to the Kurds.

In such conditions, naturally, the three camps opposing the Turkish presence in the north can largely set up obstacles ahead of Ankara’s plan to seize Afrin and continue presence there. Rising costs of the war and also increasing number of military and civilian casualties give the Turks another reason not to count on long-term Afrin siege. To date, at least 950 civilians have been killed by the Turkish attacks on Afrin, a number that will definitely build up the international pressures and criticism on Turkey. Such circumstances give a clear picture of how difficult it could be for the Turkish army to press forward for Afrin capture.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkish Campaign Afrin Kurds Syria Crisis SDF

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home
Donald Trump Visits Border Wall with Mexico
Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky
Bird Photographer of the Year 2018
Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home

Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home

Struck over 160 Times by Saudi Jets, Yemen`s Sanaa International Airport Lies in Ruins
Saudi Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Commit Suicide at London airport
Terrorists Shell Shiite-populated Towns of Fuaa and Kefraya in Syria`s Idlib province
Palestinians Protest Death of Disabled Youth at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces