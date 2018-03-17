72% of Palestinians in Gaza Food-Insecure Amid Israeli Imposed Siege

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 18 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

News

Turkey Slams EU Parliament for Backing Kurdish PKK Terrorists

Turkey Slams EU Parliament for Backing Kurdish PKK Terrorists

Turkey has strongly criticized the European Parliament’s friendly attitude towards the PKK terror group,

72% Palestinians in Gaza Food-Insecure Amid Israeli Imposed Siege -UN says Israeli siege on Gaza Strip has led to deteriorated living conditions of approximately two million Palestinians in the blockaded coastal enclave.

Saudi Regime Igniting Internal Strife in Lebanon: Hezbollah Official A senior Hezbollah officials has accused Saudi officials of interfering in Lebanon’s domestic affairs and pitting people against each other.

Diphtheria Infected over 1,300 People in Yemen Amid Saudi Aggression WHO says a diphtheria outbreak in Yemen has spread rapidly and infected more than 1,300 people amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression on the war-torn country.

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia Russia says the US, Britain and France involvement in Syrian crisis is not a "proxy war" anymore rather they have deployed so many forces into battlefield that amounts to “a direct involvement in the war.”

Australian Activists Protest Myanmarese Regime’s Visit Activists gathered in Sydney to protest visit of Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Australia as the Buddhist regime of Myanmar is internationally blamed for "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslim minority.

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23 Russia expelled 23 British diplomats on Saturday in response to the UK’s “provocative actions and groundless accusations” over poisoning of Russian double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta Syrian government forces have intercepted a truckload of weapons, including American and British ones, en route besieged Eastern Ghouta where militants are controlling a launching attacks on capital Damascus.

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’ US defense secretary Jim Mattis defended Washington’s military support to Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression against Yemen.

Trump Angers China by Signing Taiwan Travel Bill US President Donald Trump, in yet another provocative move, has signed the Taiwan Travel Act into law, which allows for visits between leaders of the two states, ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul A car bombing hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul during rush hour on Saturday, Killing at least three people and injuring several more.

Chinese Parliament Unanimously Reelects Xi as President

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months Israeli regime forces detained over 1,500 Palestinians, including at least 274 children, during the months of January and February

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany Newly-appointed Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam does not “belong” to Germany, in remarks likely to stir anti-Muslim sentiments. “Islam doe

Syrian Army Liberates 70% of Eastern Ghouta from Militants The Syrian army says it ha has retaken 70% of the areas controlled by terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

UK, US Nuclear Submarines in Drills under Arctic Ice amid Tensions with Russia British and United States nuclear submarines are taking part in a joint naval exercise currently underway in the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity Iran, Russia and Turkey, guarantors of the Syria ceasefire, have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

AIPAC President Hails Persian Gulf Monarchies The president of AIPAC, the largest pro-Israeli regime lobby group in the United States has praised Persian Gulf monarchies saying they have embraced the lobby.

Bahraini Regime Tortured Death-Row Inmates: Amnesty International Bahraini political dissidents have been subjected to various forms of torture in the West-backed regime’s jail as the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty continues crackdown on pro-democracy activists in the tiny Persian Gulf Arab state, a leading human rights group said

Turkish Fresh Strikes on Syria’s Afrin Kill 20, Injures 30 Turkish aggression on Syria’s Kurdish-populated Afrin region has reportedly claimed lives of 20 people on Friday

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

War of Railway Projects: Will Suez Canal Lose Its Transit Position?

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’

Diphtheria Infected over 1,300 People in Yemen Amid Saudi Aggression

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23

White House Grows More Hardline as Pompeo Comes on Board

Australian Activists Protest Myanmarese Regime’s Visit

Chinese Parliament Unanimously Reelects Xi as President

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia

Turkey Slams EU Parliament for Backing Kurdish PKK Terrorists

China Opposes News US Law on Ties with Taiwan

Saudi Regime Igniting Internal Strife in Lebanon: Hezbollah Official

72% Palestinians in Gaza Lack Food Amid Israeli Imposed Siege

Hellish Situation of Rohingya in Bangladesh Like Nothing on Earth: British MP

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

Why West Turns Blind Eye to Terrorist-Besieged Syrian Cities of Fu’ah, Kafriya?

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

Fear Among Muslims in Britain after "Punish a Muslim" Day Leaflets

Syrian Forces Make Progress in Push against Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta

US Supporting Terrorists to Breakup Regional States: President Assad

Bin Salman’s Reforms, Challenges with Wahhabi Apparatus

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months

Russia Slams UK PM’s ’Circus in Parliament’ on Skripal Poisoning Case

Syrian Army Finds Terrorists’ Chemical Weapons Workshop in E Ghouta

Russia Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads

Russia Warns US of ‘Serious Consequences’ of Strike against Syria

US, Britain Wary of Russia’s Comeback at Global Scene

Palestine Boycotts US-Brokered Meeting on Gaza

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE Directed 1996 Foiled Coup against Qatar

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Israeli Supplied Weapons Discovered in ISIS Dens in Syria

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Iraq Defies US, Insists on Obtaining Russia’s S-400 Missile System

Iran Has Evidence of US-ISIS collusion: Official

Syrian Militia Forces Attack Turkish Base in Hatay: Report

Russia Censures Provocative Presence of US Warships in Black Sea

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

Trump Contradicts Pentagon’s Syria Policy, Limits It to Wiping ISIS

UNSC Votes in Favor of Syria Truce Resolution amid US-Russia Spat

Power, Wealth Monopoly Immersing Saudi Arabia in Poverty

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

72% of Palestinians in Gaza Food-Insecure Amid Israeli Imposed Siege

Saturday 17 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
72% of Palestinians in Gaza Food-Insecure Amid Israeli Imposed Siege

Situation in Gaza

-UN says Israeli siege on Gaza Strip has led to deteriorated living conditions of approximately two million Palestinians in the blockaded coastal enclave.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that the longstanding Israeli siege on Gaza Strip has led to deteriorated living conditions of approximately two million Palestinians in the blockaded coastal enclave.

OCHA stated, in a report on Friday, that 72% of Palestinians in Gaza lack food security, while 40% of the residents are living below poverty line. The report added that the unemployment rate has exceeded 60% and about 80% of the inhabitants receive international aid in one way or another.

The restrictions on the movement of the Gazan people continue to reduce access to livelihoods, essential services and housing, disrupt family life, and undermine people’s hopes for a secure and prosperous future.

The situation has been compounded by the restrictions imposed since June 2013 by the Egyptian authorities at Rafah Crossing, which had become the main crossing point used by Palestinian passengers in the Gaza Strip and had rarely been opened over the past two years.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

The Israeli regime has also launched several wars on the Palestinian coastal sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014. The military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians. Over 11,100 others were also wounded in the war.

The Israeli regime denies about 2 million people in Gaza their basic rights, such as freedom of movement, jobs with proper wages as well as adequate healthcare and education.

Late January UN Middle East peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov official warned that the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza Strip is facing a major humanitarian crisis due to a blockade imposed by Israeli regime.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Gaza Strip Siege Israeli Regime UN OCHA Palestinians Humanitarian

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home
Donald Trump Visits Border Wall with Mexico
Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky
Bird Photographer of the Year 2018
Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home

Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home

Struck over 160 Times by Saudi Jets, Yemen`s Sanaa International Airport Lies in Ruins
Saudi Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Commit Suicide at London airport
Terrorists Shell Shiite-populated Towns of Fuaa and Kefraya in Syria`s Idlib province
Palestinians Protest Death of Disabled Youth at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces