China Opposes News US Law on Ties with Taiwan

Alwaght-China has expressed its resolute opposition after US President Donald Trump signed legislation that encourages Washington to send senior officials to Taiwan to meet Taiwanese counterparts and vice versa.

The bill, which is non-binding, would have gone into effect on Saturday morning, even if Trump had not signed it.

The move adds to strains between the two countries over trade, as Trump has enacted tariffs and called for China to reduce its huge trade imbalance with the United States, even while Washington has leaned on Beijing to help resolve tensions with North Korea.

In a statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it had lodged “stern representations” with the United States, saying the law sent a “seriously wrong signal” to the forces of Taiwan independence.

Commenting on a Taiwan-related bill, the Chinese Embassy in the United States on Friday expressed China's strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to it, saying the bill violates the One-China principle.

"The relevant clauses of the 'Taiwan Travel Act' severely violate the One-China principle, the political foundation of the China-US relationship, and the three joint communiques between China and the US," a spokesperson for the embassy said.