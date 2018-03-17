Diphtheria Infected over 1,300 People in Yemen Amid Saudi Aggression

Alwaght- The World Health Organization says a diphtheria outbreak in Yemen has spread rapidly nationwide and infected more than 1,300 people amid an ongoing Saudi-led aggression on the war-torn country.

WHO said in a statement that children and young adults account for almost 80 percent of cases and more than 70 people have died.

Diphtheria, first reported in Yemen in October last year, is a contagious and potentially fatal disease that primarily infects the throat and airways.

WHO said Friday a vaccination campaign targeting 2.7 million Yemeni children has been completed in 11 governorates.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against the impoverished state. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a worsening humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions across Yemen.