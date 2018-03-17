Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 17 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

News

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia

Russia says the US, Britain and France involvement in Syrian crisis is not a "proxy war" anymore rather they have deployed so many forces into battlefield that amounts to “a direct involvement in the war.”

Australian Activists Protest Myanmarese Regime’s Visit Activists gathered in Sydney to protest visit of Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Australia as the Buddhist regime of Myanmar is internationally blamed for "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslim minority.

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23 Russia expelled 23 British diplomats on Saturday in response to the UK’s “provocative actions and groundless accusations” over poisoning of Russian double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta Syrian government forces have intercepted a truckload of weapons, including American and British ones, en route besieged Eastern Ghouta where militants are controlling a launching attacks on capital Damascus.

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’ US defense secretary Jim Mattis defended Washington’s military support to Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression against Yemen.

Trump Angers China by Signing Taiwan Travel Bill US President Donald Trump, in yet another provocative move, has signed the Taiwan Travel Act into law, which allows for visits between leaders of the two states, ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul A car bombing hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul during rush hour on Saturday, Killing at least three people and injuring several more.

Chinese Parliament Unanimously Reelects Xi as President

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months Israeli regime forces detained over 1,500 Palestinians, including at least 274 children, during the months of January and February

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany Newly-appointed Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam does not “belong” to Germany, in remarks likely to stir anti-Muslim sentiments. “Islam doe

Syrian Army Liberates 70% of Eastern Ghouta from Militants The Syrian army says it ha has retaken 70% of the areas controlled by terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

UK, US Nuclear Submarines in Drills under Arctic Ice amid Tensions with Russia British and United States nuclear submarines are taking part in a joint naval exercise currently underway in the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity Iran, Russia and Turkey, guarantors of the Syria ceasefire, have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

AIPAC President Hails Persian Gulf Monarchies The president of AIPAC, the largest pro-Israeli regime lobby group in the United States has praised Persian Gulf monarchies saying they have embraced the lobby.

Bahraini Regime Tortured Death-Row Inmates: Amnesty International Bahraini political dissidents have been subjected to various forms of torture in the West-backed regime’s jail as the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty continues crackdown on pro-democracy activists in the tiny Persian Gulf Arab state, a leading human rights group said

Turkish Fresh Strikes on Syria’s Afrin Kill 20, Injures 30 Turkish aggression on Syria’s Kurdish-populated Afrin region has reportedly claimed lives of 20 people on Friday

Vietnamese Mark 50th Anniversary of US My Lai Massacre Vietnamese have commemorated the 50th anniversary of a US massacre of hundreds of civilians of the Southeast Asian country in Son My region

Israeli Knesset Endorses Jewish Only State Bill for First Reading Israeli Regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has agreed on the terms of an apartheid bill which provides grounds for establishing a Jewish-only-state.

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region The Myanmar regime has allowed Buddhist settlers to occupy north of Rakhine State, which used to be dominated by minority Rohingya Muslims

Iran Slams Delusional, Naive Saudi Crown Prince The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry has slammed remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman terming him a “delusional naive person.”

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump Angers China by Signing Taiwan Travel Bill

White House Grows More Hardline as Pompeo Comes on Board

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany

Turkish Fresh Strikes on Syria’s Afrin Kill 20, Injures 30

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia

Bahraini Regime Tortured Death-Row Inmates: Amnesty International

Hellish Situation of Rohingya in Bangladesh Like Nothing on Earth: British MP

Chinese Parliament Unanimously Reelects Xi as President

Australian Activists Protest Myanmarese Regime’s Visit

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23

Bin Salman’s Reforms, Challenges with Wahhabi Apparatus

8 Killed as Turkish Warplanes Strike Pro-Government Forces in Syria’s Afrin

How Does “Trumpistic” Militarism Increase World Poverty?

Russia Slams UK PM’s ’Circus in Parliament’ on Skripal Poisoning Case

Israeli Regime Killed 19 Gazans Since Trump’s Al-Quds Declaration

Why West Turns Blind Eye to Terrorist-Besieged Syrian Cities of Fu’ah, Kafriya?

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

Russia Vehemently Rejects British Allegations of Nerve Agent Attack on Skripal

Car Bombing Kills 4 UAE Mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden

Zionist Settlers Invade, Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque

EU-North Korea Held Secret Nuclear Talks: Report

Fear Among Muslims in Britain after "Punish a Muslim" Day Leaflets

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity

Russia Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads

Saudi Billionaire Barred from Leaving Kingdom

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

South Africa to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Israeli Regime

UK Mosques Welcome Homeless as Severe Snow Leaves 11 Dead

What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

What IS UAE’s Strategy in Yemen’s Aden?

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

UK’s Anti-Iran UNSC Resolution Defeated by Russian Veto

Christianity’s Holiest Site Closed at Protest to Israeli Regime’s Systematic Attacks

Palestinians Condemn US Embassy Relocation to Al-Quds

Over 12 Percent of French Women Raped: Study

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia

Saturday 17 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Russia says the US, Britain and France involvement in Syrian crisis is not a "proxy war" anymore rather they have deployed so many forces into battlefield that amounts to “a direct involvement in the war.”

“There are special forces on the ground in Syria from the US – they no longer deny it – the UK, France and a number of other countries,” Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview to the Kazakh state broadcaster published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website on Saturday.

“Thus, it’s not so much of a ‘proxy war,’ but rather a direct involvement in the war,” the Russian top diplomat said.

The US coalition is “illegitimate” from the standpoint of international law and the UN Charter, Lavrov said, adding “But we are realistic and understand that we wouldn’t fight with them. So we coordinate actions at least to prevent unintended clashes. Our military always keeps in touch with the American commanders who lead the operation on Syrian territory.”

Moscow is also in "a permanent dialogue" with the US General Staff officials “who actually lead the operation on the ground,” the minister said.

Russian top diplomat also stressed attacks on the Syrian and pro-Syrian forces in US-controlled areas deserve condemnation, given that Russia has been repeatedly and “solemnly” assured that the presence of the US military in Syria is aimed “exclusively” at fighting terrorists.

Lavrov also criticized the remarks by the US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, about Washington’s readiness to “bomb Damascus and even the presidential palace of Bashar Assad, regardless [of the] presence of the Russian representatives there.”“It is an absolutely irresponsible statement,” Lavrov said.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Russia Syria US UK France Proxy War

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home
Donald Trump Visits Border Wall with Mexico
Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky
Bird Photographer of the Year 2018
Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home

Fearing Myanmarese Buddhists` Atrocities, Rohingya Muslims Prefer Surviving in Bangladeshi Camps to Going Home

Struck over 160 Times by Saudi Jets, Yemen`s Sanaa International Airport Lies in Ruins
Saudi Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Commit Suicide at London airport
Terrorists Shell Shiite-populated Towns of Fuaa and Kefraya in Syria`s Idlib province
Palestinians Protest Death of Disabled Youth at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces