Hellish Situation of Rohingya in Bangladesh Like Nothing on Earth: British MP

  Saturday 17 March 2018
US, UK, France Directly Involved in Syria War: Russia

Russia says the US, Britain and France involvement in Syrian crisis is not a "proxy war" anymore rather they have deployed so many forces into battlefield that amounts to “a direct involvement in the war.”

Australian Activists Protest Myanmarese Regime’s Visit Activists gathered in Sydney to protest visit of Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Australia as the Buddhist regime of Myanmar is internationally blamed for "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslim minority.

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23 Russia expelled 23 British diplomats on Saturday in response to the UK’s “provocative actions and groundless accusations” over poisoning of Russian double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta Syrian government forces have intercepted a truckload of weapons, including American and British ones, en route besieged Eastern Ghouta where militants are controlling a launching attacks on capital Damascus.

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’ US defense secretary Jim Mattis defended Washington’s military support to Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression against Yemen.

Trump Angers China by Signing Taiwan Travel Bill US President Donald Trump, in yet another provocative move, has signed the Taiwan Travel Act into law, which allows for visits between leaders of the two states, ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul A car bombing hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul during rush hour on Saturday, Killing at least three people and injuring several more.

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months Israeli regime forces detained over 1,500 Palestinians, including at least 274 children, during the months of January and February

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany Newly-appointed Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam does not “belong” to Germany, in remarks likely to stir anti-Muslim sentiments. “Islam doe

Syrian Army Liberates 70% of Eastern Ghouta from Militants The Syrian army says it ha has retaken 70% of the areas controlled by terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

UK, US Nuclear Submarines in Drills under Arctic Ice amid Tensions with Russia British and United States nuclear submarines are taking part in a joint naval exercise currently underway in the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity Iran, Russia and Turkey, guarantors of the Syria ceasefire, have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

AIPAC President Hails Persian Gulf Monarchies The president of AIPAC, the largest pro-Israeli regime lobby group in the United States has praised Persian Gulf monarchies saying they have embraced the lobby.

Bahraini Regime Tortured Death-Row Inmates: Amnesty International Bahraini political dissidents have been subjected to various forms of torture in the West-backed regime’s jail as the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty continues crackdown on pro-democracy activists in the tiny Persian Gulf Arab state, a leading human rights group said

Turkish Fresh Strikes on Syria’s Afrin Kill 20, Injures 30 Turkish aggression on Syria’s Kurdish-populated Afrin region has reportedly claimed lives of 20 people on Friday

Vietnamese Mark 50th Anniversary of US My Lai Massacre Vietnamese have commemorated the 50th anniversary of a US massacre of hundreds of civilians of the Southeast Asian country in Son My region

Israeli Knesset Endorses Jewish Only State Bill for First Reading Israeli Regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has agreed on the terms of an apartheid bill which provides grounds for establishing a Jewish-only-state.

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region The Myanmar regime has allowed Buddhist settlers to occupy north of Rakhine State, which used to be dominated by minority Rohingya Muslims

Iran Slams Delusional, Naive Saudi Crown Prince The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry has slammed remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman terming him a “delusional naive person.”

Hellish Situation of Rohingya in Bangladesh Like Nothing on Earth: British MP

Saturday 17 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Hellish Situation of Rohingya in Bangladesh Like Nothing on Earth: British MP

These are people who have literally seen their children thrown on fires. Meanwhile, Aung San Suu Kyi wouldn't even let our representatives into her country. What sort of freedom fighting is that?

They have escaped genocide but now they face being swept away by floods – for the tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees, life is heartbreakingly cheap.

And even if they survive the monsoons and cyclones, women, whose husbands have already been slaughtered, will be preparing to give birth to children conceived by the rape of the Burmese military.

The plight of the Rohingya is like nothing on Earth.

They are a people who have been dehumanised – they have seen their children literally thrown on to fires.

Already traumatised by having to flee Burma, or Myanmar as it is known now, into neighbouring Bangladesh, their desperate existence is set to become even more atrocious as annual rains hit their makeshift camps.

The ground on which their rickety structures have been erected is prone to landslides. So, even if their makeshift homes remain standing, poorly built latrines are bound to be washed away, meaning the inevitable spread of disease.

As a member of the House of Commons International Development Committee, I visited a refugee camp in Bangladesh and was shattered by what I saw.

It is estimated that, since August last year, more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape a military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

The refugees arrived in Bangladesh with very few possessions, having spent most of their savings on transportation, and their shelters consist of little more than bamboo and thin plastic.

Traumatised by having seen friends and family killed in torched villages, they are entirely reliant on humanitarian agencies for food and basic needs but, of course, the strain on those trying to help them is enormous.

Meanwhile, the land at Cox’s Bazaar, which was originally forest and has been cut down to accommodate the refugees, is unstable and prone to landslides when the heavy rains fall.

The truth is that Bangladesh is trying its very best to handle the crisis but being a poor country means that it simply does not have the infrastructure to cope.

Bangladeshi disaster management officials are working with the United Nations to relocate 133,000 people living in areas at the highest risk of flooding and is also launching a Rohingya language radio station that will act as a natural disaster warning system when the storms come.

But, despite its best efforts, Bangladesh is struggling to handle the enormous numbers of refugees that have flocked over its borders.

In addition, Bangladesh is at the mercy of extreme climatic events that have claimed millions of lives over recent decades and destroyed past development.

A severe cyclone strikes the country every three years, on average, and although Bangladesh has invested heavily to improve its disaster readiness and response, with the UK and other development partners’ support, the impacts of global warming and climate change still have the potential to challenge the country’s development efforts, human security and the future.

Aid agencies are doing their best to dig what drainage channels they can and to shore up at least some structures in the camps – but they are running out of time.

The scale of the problem facing Bangladesh and the Rohingya is mind-boggling but so is the attitude of Myanmar, which has washed its hands of its own people.

Aung San Suu Kyi, held up as one of the greatest fighters for democracy in recent decades, would not even allow our committee representatives to visit her country.

That’s right – the woman who has spoken out so passionately for democracy and humanitarianism in her fight against Myanmar’s military in the past is either kowtowing to them, looking away from the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya in Rakhine State, or has taken a deliberate stance of refusing to help.

The crisis needs a positive reaction from Myanmar and the international community so that the Rohingya can return to their homeland as full and equal citizens.

If immediate action is not taken, tens of thousands more Rohingya will certainly die.

Source: Independent

Written by:Pauline Latham whi is MP for Mid Derbyshire and serves on the House of Commons International Development Committee.

 

 

Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Aung San Suu Kyi Britain

