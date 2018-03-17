Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 17 March 2018
Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

Russia Retaliate Its Diplomats’ Expulsion from UK, Expels 23

Russia expelled 23 British diplomats on Saturday in response to the UK’s “provocative actions and groundless accusations” over poisoning of Russian double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Syrian Army Intercepts Arms En Route to Militant-Held Ghouta Syrian government forces have intercepted a truckload of weapons, including American and British ones, en route besieged Eastern Ghouta where militants are controlling a launching attacks on capital Damascus.

US Defense Secretary Defends Helping Saudi Aggression on Yemen as ’Correct’ US defense secretary Jim Mattis defended Washington’s military support to Saudi-led coalition that has launched a bloody aggression against Yemen.

Trump Angers China by Signing Taiwan Travel Bill US President Donald Trump, in yet another provocative move, has signed the Taiwan Travel Act into law, which allows for visits between leaders of the two states, ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul A car bombing hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul during rush hour on Saturday, Killing at least three people and injuring several more.

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months Israeli regime forces detained over 1,500 Palestinians, including at least 274 children, during the months of January and February

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany Newly-appointed Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam does not “belong” to Germany, in remarks likely to stir anti-Muslim sentiments. “Islam doe

Syrian Army Liberates 70% of Eastern Ghouta from Militants The Syrian army says it ha has retaken 70% of the areas controlled by terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

UK, US Nuclear Submarines in Drills under Arctic Ice amid Tensions with Russia British and United States nuclear submarines are taking part in a joint naval exercise currently underway in the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity Iran, Russia and Turkey, guarantors of the Syria ceasefire, have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

AIPAC President Hails Persian Gulf Monarchies The president of AIPAC, the largest pro-Israeli regime lobby group in the United States has praised Persian Gulf monarchies saying they have embraced the lobby.

Bahraini Regime Tortured Death-Row Inmates: Amnesty International Bahraini political dissidents have been subjected to various forms of torture in the West-backed regime’s jail as the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty continues crackdown on pro-democracy activists in the tiny Persian Gulf Arab state, a leading human rights group said

Turkish Fresh Strikes on Syria’s Afrin Kill 20, Injures 30 Turkish aggression on Syria’s Kurdish-populated Afrin region has reportedly claimed lives of 20 people on Friday

Vietnamese Mark 50th Anniversary of US My Lai Massacre Vietnamese have commemorated the 50th anniversary of a US massacre of hundreds of civilians of the Southeast Asian country in Son My region

Israeli Knesset Endorses Jewish Only State Bill for First Reading Israeli Regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has agreed on the terms of an apartheid bill which provides grounds for establishing a Jewish-only-state.

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region The Myanmar regime has allowed Buddhist settlers to occupy north of Rakhine State, which used to be dominated by minority Rohingya Muslims

Iran Slams Delusional, Naive Saudi Crown Prince The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry has slammed remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman terming him a “delusional naive person.”

Russian President Putin Reacts to Skripal Case, Censures UK’s Provocation Russian president Vladimir Putin said he was “extremely concerned” by the “destructive and provocative” stance of London regarding the Skripal case.

Bahrainis Demand Withdrawal of Saudi-Led Occupation Troops Hundreds of Bahrainis have held protest marches across the country to demand immediate withdrawal of Saudi-led troops from the repressive Persian Gulf monarchy.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Alwaght- Syrian government forces have intercepted a truckload of weapons, including American and British ones, en route besieged Eastern Ghouta where militants are controlling a launching attacks on capital Damascus.

Russia’s Sputnik news agency cited an intelligence source on Friday as reporting the development, and incorporated a video featuring the intercepted weapons laid out on the ground.

The Syrian army stopped the truck, acting on an intelligence tip-off.

“We organized an ambush, as a result of which a large truck carrying ammunition and weapons has been intercepted; some of the equipment is made in America. Also there were medicines and equipment for satellite communication there. All this was intended for militants in Ghouta,” the source said.

The footage featured smoke grenades bearing the inscription “Salisbury England.”

The successful operation, the source said, would deal yet another blow to the militants, who are on the back foot in the face of Syrian army advances.

According to the agency, the army had carried out a similar interception a few days earlier.

Multiple militant groups are controlling Eastern Ghouta, using the countryside to launch deadly attack against the capital.

Syrian armed forces, backed by the Russian air force, have been engaged in an operation to free the region.

During their advances, the Syrian forces have, on several occasions, uncovered workshops there used for making chemical weapons.

Civilians’ plight

Also on Friday, an AFP report showed how militants would gamble with civilian lives in Eastern Ghouta.

Syria and Russia have set up four humanitarian corridors, through which tens of thousands of civilians have in recent days fled to safe government-controlled areas.

Civilians fleeing through the Hush Nasri corridor described how militants would prevent their departure to use them as human shields.

One man said, “They fired at us, they did not want us to flee at all, they fired at the car wheels so that we could not flee.”

 

Syria Army Eastern Ghouta Militants Arms

