  Saturday 17 March 2018
US President Donald Trump, in yet another provocative move, has signed the Taiwan Travel Act into law, which allows for visits between leaders of the two states, ignoring multiple warnings by China that views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul A car bombing hit Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul during rush hour on Saturday, Killing at least three people and injuring several more.

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months Israeli regime forces detained over 1,500 Palestinians, including at least 274 children, during the months of January and February

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany Newly-appointed Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam does not “belong” to Germany, in remarks likely to stir anti-Muslim sentiments. “Islam doe

Syrian Army Liberates 70% of Eastern Ghouta from Militants The Syrian army says it ha has retaken 70% of the areas controlled by terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

UK, US Nuclear Submarines in Drills under Arctic Ice amid Tensions with Russia British and United States nuclear submarines are taking part in a joint naval exercise currently underway in the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity Iran, Russia and Turkey, guarantors of the Syria ceasefire, have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

AIPAC President Hails Persian Gulf Monarchies The president of AIPAC, the largest pro-Israeli regime lobby group in the United States has praised Persian Gulf monarchies saying they have embraced the lobby.

Bahraini Regime Tortured Death-Row Inmates: Amnesty International Bahraini political dissidents have been subjected to various forms of torture in the West-backed regime’s jail as the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty continues crackdown on pro-democracy activists in the tiny Persian Gulf Arab state, a leading human rights group said

Turkish Fresh Strikes on Syria’s Afrin Kill 20, Injures 30 Turkish aggression on Syria’s Kurdish-populated Afrin region has reportedly claimed lives of 20 people on Friday

Vietnamese Mark 50th Anniversary of US My Lai Massacre Vietnamese have commemorated the 50th anniversary of a US massacre of hundreds of civilians of the Southeast Asian country in Son My region

Israeli Knesset Endorses Jewish Only State Bill for First Reading Israeli Regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has agreed on the terms of an apartheid bill which provides grounds for establishing a Jewish-only-state.

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region The Myanmar regime has allowed Buddhist settlers to occupy north of Rakhine State, which used to be dominated by minority Rohingya Muslims

Iran Slams Delusional, Naive Saudi Crown Prince The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry has slammed remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman terming him a “delusional naive person.”

Russian President Putin Reacts to Skripal Case, Censures UK’s Provocation Russian president Vladimir Putin said he was “extremely concerned” by the “destructive and provocative” stance of London regarding the Skripal case.

Bahrainis Demand Withdrawal of Saudi-Led Occupation Troops Hundreds of Bahrainis have held protest marches across the country to demand immediate withdrawal of Saudi-led troops from the repressive Persian Gulf monarchy.

Syrian Army Liberates Hamouria in Eastern Ghouta, Aid Arrives Syrian forces have regained full control over Hamouria town in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

Saudi Arabia to Develop Nuclear Bombs: Crown Prince The Saudi crown prince says the Riyadh regime will develop nuclear develop nuclear bombs claiming such a move will be in response if Iran does so.

Russia Vehemently Rejects British Allegations of Nerve Agent Attack on Skripal Russia’s UN Security Council representative Vasily Nebenzya vehemently denied British allegations that his country perpetrated a nerve agent attack on UK soil.

Taliban Car Bombing Kills 3 in Afghanistan Capital Kabul

Saturday 17 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- A car bombing hit Afghanistan's capital city Kabul during rush hour on Saturday, Killing at least three people and injuring several more.

The suicide attack which was apparently targeting the personnel of a foreign contractor company was claimed by the Taliban militant group.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said there were no casualties among the contractors.

Meanwhile, Deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the assailant driving a bomb-laden vehicle was heading towards global security company G4S but "detonated himself before reaching the target."

The attack comes amid talk of possible direct dialog between the Taliban and the Afghan government or between the militant group and the United States.

The explosion also comes two days after the top commander of US forces in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, said protecting Kabul was "our main effort."

US-led forces invaded Afghanistan and toppled a ruling Taliban regime some 17 years ago. That ongoing war has failed to bring stability to the country despite the presence of thousands of foreign forces. A recent survey found that the militants were active in two-thirds of the country and were fully controlling four percent of it.

 

Tags :

Afghanistan Kabul Car Bombing Taliban US

