Chinese Parliament Unanimously Reelects Xi as President

Alwaght- Chinese National People’s Congress has unanimously re-elected on Saturday Xi Jinping as the country’s president for a second five-year term with no constitutional limits on the number of terms he can potentially serve.

The Chinese parliament officially confirmed Xi for a second term after the lawmakers last week passed a constitutional amendment that removed the presidential term limits and allowed China’s incumbent president to potentially remain in office indefinitely.

The parliament also appointed Xi’s close ally and his former anti-corruption enforcer, Wang Qishan, to the post of vice president.

The 64-year-old Xi received a standing ovation from the legislature after winning almost every one of the 2,970 votes. Only one delegate voted against Wang’s appointment.

The incumbent Chinese president reportedly aims to expand his years-long campaign against corruption within the ruling party through the creation of a new National Supervisory Commission.

At the frontline of Xi’s anti-corruption crusade, Wang headed the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, punishing 1.5 million officials in the past five years, from low-level cadres to local leaders and generals.