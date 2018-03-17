White House Grows More Hardline as Pompeo Comes on Board

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 17 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months

Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months

Israeli regime forces detained over 1,500 Palestinians, including at least 274 children, during the months of January and February

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany Newly-appointed Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam does not “belong” to Germany, in remarks likely to stir anti-Muslim sentiments. “Islam doe

Syrian Army Liberates 70% of Eastern Ghouta from Militants The Syrian army says it ha has retaken 70% of the areas controlled by terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

UK, US Nuclear Submarines in Drills under Arctic Ice amid Tensions with Russia British and United States nuclear submarines are taking part in a joint naval exercise currently underway in the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean.

Iran, Russia, Turkey Reiterate Syria’s Territorial Integrity Iran, Russia and Turkey, guarantors of the Syria ceasefire, have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

AIPAC President Hails Persian Gulf Monarchies The president of AIPAC, the largest pro-Israeli regime lobby group in the United States has praised Persian Gulf monarchies saying they have embraced the lobby.

Bahraini Regime Tortured Death-Row Inmates: Amnesty International Bahraini political dissidents have been subjected to various forms of torture in the West-backed regime’s jail as the ruling Al Khalifah dynasty continues crackdown on pro-democracy activists in the tiny Persian Gulf Arab state, a leading human rights group said

Turkish Fresh Strikes on Syria’s Afrin Kill 20, Injures 30 Turkish aggression on Syria’s Kurdish-populated Afrin region has reportedly claimed lives of 20 people on Friday

Vietnamese Mark 50th Anniversary of US My Lai Massacre Vietnamese have commemorated the 50th anniversary of a US massacre of hundreds of civilians of the Southeast Asian country in Son My region

Israeli Knesset Endorses Jewish Only State Bill for First Reading Israeli Regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has agreed on the terms of an apartheid bill which provides grounds for establishing a Jewish-only-state.

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region The Myanmar regime has allowed Buddhist settlers to occupy north of Rakhine State, which used to be dominated by minority Rohingya Muslims

Iran Slams Delusional, Naive Saudi Crown Prince The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry has slammed remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman terming him a “delusional naive person.”

Russian President Putin Reacts to Skripal Case, Censures UK’s Provocation Russian president Vladimir Putin said he was “extremely concerned” by the “destructive and provocative” stance of London regarding the Skripal case.

Bahrainis Demand Withdrawal of Saudi-Led Occupation Troops Hundreds of Bahrainis have held protest marches across the country to demand immediate withdrawal of Saudi-led troops from the repressive Persian Gulf monarchy.

Syrian Army Liberates Hamouria in Eastern Ghouta, Aid Arrives Syrian forces have regained full control over Hamouria town in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

Saudi Arabia to Develop Nuclear Bombs: Crown Prince The Saudi crown prince says the Riyadh regime will develop nuclear develop nuclear bombs claiming such a move will be in response if Iran does so.

Russia Vehemently Rejects British Allegations of Nerve Agent Attack on Skripal Russia’s UN Security Council representative Vasily Nebenzya vehemently denied British allegations that his country perpetrated a nerve agent attack on UK soil.

Nigerian Govt. Plans to Kill Sheikh Zakzaky in Detention: IMN Official The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says the government plans to continue detaining the movement’s leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenah until they die.

Zionist Settlers Invade, Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers, escorted by Israeli regime forces, broke into al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) on Wednesday morning.

US Supporting Terrorists to Breakup Regional States: President Assad Syrian President Assad has blamed the United States and its allies of continuing to support terrorists with the ultimate aim of breaking up West Asia countries.

New Interior Minister Says Islam Does Not Belong to Germany

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region

Turkish Fresh Strikes on Syria’s Afrin Kill 20, Injures 30

Vietnamese Mark 50th Anniversary of US My Lai Massacre

White House Grows More Hardline as Pompeo Comes on Board

Israeli Knesset Endorses Jewish Only State Bill for First Reading

Chinese Parliament Unanimously Reelects Xi as President

Bahraini Regime Tortured Death-Row Inmates: Amnesty International

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE Directed 1996 Foiled Coup against Qatar

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests

How Does “Trumpistic” Militarism Increase World Poverty?

Russia Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads

11 Killed after Turkish Private Jet Crash in Iran

Fear Among Muslims in Britain after "Punish a Muslim" Day Leaflets

Syrian Forces Make Progress in Push against Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report

How can China Respond to US Trade War?

Islamic Jihad Military Wing Warns Israeli Regime of Attack Against Resistance

Bin Salman’s Reforms, Challenges with Wahhabi Apparatus

EU-North Korea Held Secret Nuclear Talks: Report

Russia Slams UK PM’s ’Circus in Parliament’ on Skripal Poisoning Case

Israeli Supplied Weapons Discovered in ISIS Dens in Syria

South Africa to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Israeli Regime

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

Iran Has Evidence of US-ISIS collusion: Official

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Trump Contradicts Pentagon’s Syria Policy, Limits It to Wiping ISIS

What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?

What IS UAE’s Strategy in Yemen’s Aden?

Londoners to Rally against Saudi Crown Prince Visit to UK

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

Christianity’s Holiest Site Closed at Protest to Israeli Regime’s Systematic Attacks

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
White House Grows More Hardline as Pompeo Comes on Board

Saturday 17 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
White House Grows More Hardline as Pompeo Comes on Board

Alwaght- Several months after speculations about when exactly the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will resign, the country was surprised to see him fired on Tuesday. Tillerson's ouster happened not according to the formal process; rather the American president announced firing his Secretary of State through a Twitter post.

Tillerson held the office 405 days to be the Secretary of State with the shortest term in office since 1869, the year in which Elihu B. Washburne served only 11 days. Trump has announced that he picked Mike Pompeo, the director of US spy agency, CIA, for the post. But what has driven Tillerson’s firing? And what changes will the US foreign policy see under Pompeo?

Tillerson, the defiant Secretary of State

In the first place, the first reason behind expulsion of Tillerson has to do with his conflict of views with the president. The first sticking point was the Iranian nuclear deal, reached between the Islamic Republic and the six world powers— US, China, Russia, France, Britain, and France— in 2015 following months of intensive debate. A day after sacking Tillerson, Trump tweeted that “we got along actually quite well, but we disagreed on things.”  He furthermore said that he found the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) “the worst ever” but Tillerson had no problem with it. The president also said that he wanted to scrap the deal or at least introduce some changes to it, but his Secretary of State had different ideas. Trump tweeted, however, that he and Pompeo had similar mindset on the issue.

Despite these claims made by the American leader, Tillerson was among the critics of the deal with Tehran and had made that clear several times. The analysts suggest that his difference with Trump could be about further consistency with the European Union about the case.

Another point of conflict of opinions between the two was on issues such as NATO and the EU. Tillerson was disagreeing with Trump about scaling down the American military and financial support to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. While Trump bemoaned the trivial EU financial share in the military organization, Tillerson assured the Europeans about the constant US commitment to the alliance with them.

Just unlike Trump who argued that the global warming was a bogus concern and a huge deception and that the Paris climate agreement, reached in 2016, was a trick to prevent the US power expansion, his foreign policy chief was an advocate of staying in the agreement. Tillerson’s support for Paris agreement drew criticism by Trump, who in June last year announced withdrawal from the accord, signed by a large number of world countries.

Trump White House has made a set of hurried, tense, interventionist, and naïve decisions in its foreign relations. Tillerson tried to fine-tune Trump’s foreign policy approaches. This, in turn, gave rise to a kind of multi-voice, inconsistent foreign policy of the country. Earlier, Tillerson sarcastically said that the US had four Secretaries of State: Trump, Nikki Haley, H. R. McMaster, and him.

Foreign Policy Crisis

Since the presidency of George W. Bush, the US foreign policy has been hit by the crisis and consequent failures. Bush administration, for instance, experienced defeats in West Asia region, including the Israeli wars on Lebanon and Gaza Strip. After Bush came Barack Obama whose policy in Syria and Iraq wars and confrontation with Iran proved as marked failure. He also failed to disarm North Korea, the East Asian country which has gained the capability of nuclear deterrence. The American efforts to contain Russia, the old rival of the US which in the past few years started a campaign to restore its power on the global stage, also fell flat. China is another party whose efforts to rapidly catch up with the US especially in terms of the economy have proven the faulty US foreign policy over the course of past years. Some analysts suggest that Trump’s removal of Tillerson and picking the spy chief to lead the country’s foreign policy apparatus derives from Washington’s inability to change the status quo in the global order.

White House growing more hardline

In addition to choosing Mike Pompeo as the new Secretary of State, Trump reportedly wants to dismiss McMaster, his current national security advisor, to bring on board John Bolton who served as the US envoy to the UN under Bush. With these measures, the analysts maintain, the White House orbit of hardliners will be completed, paving the way for Trump to peruse his escalatory policies in an easier fashion. Pompeo’s stances on Iran and North Korea are extreme and close to the president. Commenting on his nominee for the post, Trump said that he thought Pompeo will make a great Secretary of State and that he fully trusted him. He “will do a fantastic job,” he continued. Moreover, Tillerson's ouster came just after Trump has agreed to talk face to face with the North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un. The president appears to intend to work out a new foreign policy team before the negotiations with Pyongyang start.

On the other side, Pompeo will take a more consistent stance with Trump in addressing such cases as Paris climate accord. In January 2017, during a Senate confirmation hearing, Pompeo, as a Trump’s pick for the CIA chief post, tried to weasel out of questions on climate change. Pompeo essentially argued that climate change was not relevant to the job he was being vetted for: “Frankly, as the director of CIA, I would prefer today not to get into the details of the climate debate and science,” he said. So, despite the fact that with coming of Pompeo the US foreign policy will enjoy more harmonious voice, it does not appear it will be pleasant to the world.

 

