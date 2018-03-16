Israeli Regime Detained 1,500 Palestinians, Including 274 Minors, in 2 Months

Alwaght- Israeli regime has detained over 1,500 Palestinians, including at least 274 children, during the months of January and February, according to Palestinian prisoners' rights group Addameer.

Addameer released a statement on Wednesday citing a joint report by the Prisoners and Liberties Affairs Association, Palestinian Prisoner Club, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, and Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, which says that during January and February 2018, Israeli regime forces arrested 1,319 Palestinians from the occupied Palestinian territory.

Among the detainees were 274 children, 23 women and four journalists. The number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli jails, as of February 28, 2018, was 6,500, Addameer reported.

Of the 6,500 prisoners, 63 were women, including six girls, and 350 were children.

In regard to the policy of administrative detention -- Israel’s widely condemned policy of internment without charge or trial -- Israeli authorities issued 169 administrative orders since the beginning of the year, which includes including 52 new orders.

As of the end of February, the total number of administrative detainees was 500, Addameer said.

The report also drew attention to the issue of full strip searches carried out by Israeli prison authorities, citing several testimonies submitted by detainees, which claimed that these searches “violated their basic dignity.”

The report went on to detail violations against female prisoners in Israeli prisons, which include: the denial of medical treatment, poor quality food, overcrowding in the places of detention, and physical and psychological abuse.

The high number of Palestinians arrested is as a result of the controversial 6 December 2017 decision by the US President Donald Trump to recognize al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of illegal Israeli entity causing widespread anger across the world and especially in Palestinian territories. Protests continue to be held almost on a daily basis by Palestinians to condemn the move. Israeli regime forces use brutal force to stop the demonstrations.