Syrian Army Liberates 70% of Eastern Ghouta from Militants

Alwaght- The Syrian Army has retaken70% of the areas controlled by militant and terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said on Friday.

In a statement, the General Command added that army units, in cooperation with supporting and allied forces, regained control over 70% of the areas controlled by the terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta after carrying out swift and highly coordinated military operations.

According to the General Command, the army units are securing the exit of thousands of civilians from Eastern Ghouta who were taken by the terrorist organizations as human shields to carry out their criminal acts against them and the safe citizens in the neighborhoods of Damascus.

The Command called on civilians in Eastern Ghouta to get out of the yoke of terrorist organizations through the safe corridors.

It also affirmed that the Army will continue to perform its national and constitutional duty to defend the homeland until security and stability are restored to all the Syrian Arab Republic’s territory.

Meanwhile, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari has said that the Syrian government is keen on the lives of its citizens and continues to take measures to protect them so it opened two safe corridors to exit civilians from Ghouta.

During a session of the UN Security Council on the situation in Syria on Friday, al-Jaafari added that terrorist organizations are still taking civilians as human shields in Ghouta.

More than 40,000 civilians exited from Eastern Ghouta through Hamouriya corridor and the Syrian government provided all humanitarian facilitations to them, he said.

Al-Jaafari added that a UN agency operating in Damascus demanded the exiting of 76 personnel of White Helmets paying no heed to the lives of thousands of civilians, and this is a scandal.

The Syrian government renews again that the solution of the crisis is political and through a Syrian-Syrian dialogue without external interference and this was stated in the UN Security Council resolution no. 2254, he said