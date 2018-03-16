AIPAC President Hails Persian Gulf Monarchies

Alwaght-The president of AIPAC, the largest pro-Israeli regime lobby group in the US has praised Persian Gulf monarchies saying they have embraced the lobby.

Speaking during the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference convened in Washington DC between March 4-6, Mort Fridman the new president of AIPAC said changes in the West Asia in the last year shows the growing friendship of Arab countries and Israeli regime in comparison with the past years. He added that “Mutual understanding between honorable Arab leaders and Israel is indeed delightful.”

In apparent reference to Saudi Arabia, the Zionist lobby group head further stated that, “Paradigm shifts in power, rising of young leaders to power, transferring embassies to Jerusalem and President.”

The statement come amid warming up of ties between the Israeli regime and the Saudi monarchy whose de facto leader is 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Danny Ayalon, former Israeli regime’s deputy foreign minister who also spoke at the conference said Tel Aviv has "good relations with Saudi leaders" and that Israel has a lot in common with the Persian Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain, especially in countering what he termed as Iran's rising power in the region.

Last week, reports stated that top officials of Israeli and Saudi regimes have reportedly held a series of secret meetings in Egypt's capital Cairo recently. On March 4-6, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in Cairo, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Last October an Israeli official has confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman secretly visited Tel Aviv in September.

Other reports state that Israeli regime’s national security officials visiting Washington sat around the same table on Tuesday morning with high ranking officials from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Arab states and especially Saudi Arabia is warming up to the Israeli regime at the expense of Palestinians who are struggling to liberate their lands, particularly the al-Aqsa Mosque-the third holiest site in Islam, currently under the occupation of the Israelis.