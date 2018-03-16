Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 16 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

News

Vietnamese Mark 50th Anniversary of US My Lai Massacre

Vietnamese Mark 50th Anniversary of US My Lai Massacre

Vietnamese have commemorated the 50th anniversary of a US massacre of hundreds of civilians of the Southeast Asian country in Son My region

Israeli Knesset Endorses Jewish Only State Bill for First Reading Israeli Regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has agreed on the terms of an apartheid bill which provides grounds for establishing a Jewish-only-state.

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region The Myanmar regime has allowed Buddhist settlers to occupy north of Rakhine State, which used to be dominated by minority Rohingya Muslims

Iran Slams Delusional, Naive Saudi Crown Prince The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry has slammed remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman terming him a “delusional naive person.”

Russian President Putin Reacts to Skripal Case, Censures UK’s Provocation Russian president Vladimir Putin said he was “extremely concerned” by the “destructive and provocative” stance of London regarding the Skripal case.

Bahrainis Demand Withdrawal of Saudi-Led Occupation Troops Hundreds of Bahrainis have held protest marches across the country to demand immediate withdrawal of Saudi-led troops from the repressive Persian Gulf monarchy.

Syrian Army Liberates Hamouria in Eastern Ghouta, Aid Arrives Syrian forces have regained full control over Hamouria town in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

Saudi Arabia to Develop Nuclear Bombs: Crown Prince The Saudi crown prince says the Riyadh regime will develop nuclear develop nuclear bombs claiming such a move will be in response if Iran does so.

Russia Vehemently Rejects British Allegations of Nerve Agent Attack on Skripal Russia’s UN Security Council representative Vasily Nebenzya vehemently denied British allegations that his country perpetrated a nerve agent attack on UK soil.

Nigerian Govt. Plans to Kill Sheikh Zakzaky in Detention: IMN Official The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says the government plans to continue detaining the movement’s leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenah until they die.

Zionist Settlers Invade, Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers, escorted by Israeli regime forces, broke into al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) on Wednesday morning.

US Supporting Terrorists to Breakup Regional States: President Assad Syrian President Assad has blamed the United States and its allies of continuing to support terrorists with the ultimate aim of breaking up West Asia countries.

EU-North Korea Held Secret Nuclear Talks: Report The European Union Parliament has been holding secret nuclear talks with North Korea over the last three years

Russia Vows Reaction to Britain’s Unprecedented Provocation Britain’s hostile actions against Russia under the pretext of the poisoning of ex-double agent won’t be left without a response, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

8 Killed as Turkish Warplanes Strike Pro-Government Forces in Syria’s Afrin

Palestine Boycotts US-Brokered Meeting on Gaza The Palestinian Authority has boycotted US-brokered meeting on the Gaza Strip, in protest at Donald Trump’s provocative decision to recognize occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) as capital of Israeli Regime

US Not Track Arms Used by Saudi Regime in Yemen Aggression: Pentagon The US does not monitor how the arms it sells to Saudi Arabia are used in war on Yemen, US Central Command Chief General Joseph Votel confirmed on at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report The US is reportedly mulling imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, with the focus being on telecommunications and technology sectors.

Hamas Rejects Abbas’s Claims on Gaza Explosion against Palestinian Premier Hamas resistance movement has rejected claims that it was involved in an explosion that targeted the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE Directed 1996 Foiled Coup against Qatar Bahrain’s King supported and financed subversive operations inside Qatar during a failed coup attempt in Doha in 1996

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Knesset Endorses Jewish Only State Bill for First Reading

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Vietnamese Mark 50th Anniversary of US My Lai Massacre

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region

Bin Salman’s Reforms, Challenges with Wahhabi Apparatus

Fear Among Muslims in Britain after "Punish a Muslim" Day Leaflets

Russia Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads

Qatar Issues Warning Over Airspace Violations by UAE, Bahrain

Over Two Million Children at Risk of Starvation in Congo: UN

US Supporting Terrorists to Breakup Regional States: President Assad

EU-North Korea Held Secret Nuclear Talks: Report

Syrian Army Finds Terrorists’ Chemical Weapons Workshop in E Ghouta

Attack on Iran Embassy in London aimed at Assuaging Saudis after Arms Deal: Official

Trump Sacks Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, CIA Chief Takes Charge

Myanmar Deliberately Starving Rohingyas to Make Life Unbearable: UN

Bahrainis Demand Withdrawal of Saudi-Led Occupation Troops

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests

South Africa to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Israeli Regime

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

Iran Has Evidence of US-ISIS collusion: Official

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?

Trump Contradicts Pentagon’s Syria Policy, Limits It to Wiping ISIS

What IS UAE’s Strategy in Yemen’s Aden?

Turkey Uses Poisonous Gas in Syria’s Afrin: Report

Pakistan Deploys 1,000 Troops to Saudi Arabia amid Yemen War: Reasons, Consequences

Christianity’s Holiest Site Closed at Protest to Israeli Regime’s Systematic Attacks

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Israeli Knesset Endorses Jewish Only State Bill for First Reading

Friday 16 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Knesset Endorses Jewish Only State Bill for First Reading

Related Content

Palestinian Churches Slams Israel Regime’s Systematic Attempt to Judaize Al-Quds

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israeli Regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has agreed on the terms of an apartheid bill which provides grounds for establishing a Jewish-only-state.

The Provocative bill would makes it easier for the Tel Aviv regime to continue occupying Palestinian territories and push ahead with its policy of Judaizing al-Quds (Jerusalem).

According to a report by Al Jazeera on Thursday, Israeli lawmakers have endorsed the controversial draft law for first reading.

The proposed “Basic Law” was approved by the apartheid regime’s parliament’s justice committee this week, and is now expected to be fast-tracked in the legislature and on to the statute books in the coming weeks.

Amir Ohana, the committee’s chair, called it the “law of all laws,” while a cabinet minister termed it “Zionism’s flagship bill.” 

The law, which is a redraft of an original bill in 2011, would exclude almost everyone other than the Jews from the right to governance in the entire occupied Palestinian territories. It demotes the status of the Arabic language and leaves Hebrew as the only official language of Israel.

The measure also enables the regime consolidate its illegal hold on East al-Quds and the occupied West Bank as it could introduce legislation based on the “Basic Law,” which allows annexation of more territories from the West Bank to al-Quds and to strip tens of thousands of Palestinians of their residency rights in the city.

Critics have described the proposed legislation impinges on the rights of the Arab minority, which makes up some 20 percent of Israel’s population.

The regime is seemingly emboldened by US President Donald Trump’s decision in December to recognize al-Quds as the capital of Israeli regime. Despite growing criticism, Trump has vowed he would go on with plans to relocate US embassy to the city.   

The international community views Israel’s annexation of East al-Quds, which came in late 1980 and following an invasion in the 1967 Arab War, as illegal. It says the fate of the entire al-Quds should be decided in future negotiations with the Palestinians.

However, Israel has sought plans to expel its Arab residents from the neighborhood and skew the city's demography towards a solid Jewish majority.

East al-Quds is home to the al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site for Muslims.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Knesset Apartheid Al-Quds Judaizing

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Donald Trump Visits Border Wall with Mexico
Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky
Bird Photographer of the Year 2018
Hundreds of Kurdish Families Displaced as Turkey Continues Aggression on Syria`s Afrin
Donald Trump Visits Border Wall with Mexico

Donald Trump Visits Border Wall with Mexico

Saudi Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Commit Suicide at London airport
Terrorists Shell Shiite-populated Towns of Fuaa and Kefraya in Syria`s Idlib province
Palestinians Protest Death of Disabled Youth at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces
ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Mosque in Kabul Kills Nine