  Friday 16 March 2018
Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen

Hezbollah Ready to Repel Israeli Military Aggression: Deputy Sec Gen Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to repel any military onslaught or aggression by the Israeli regime.

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region

Buddhists Allowed by Myanmar Regime to Occupy Muslim Region

The Myanmar regime has allowed Buddhist settlers to occupy north of Rakhine State, which used to be dominated by minority Rohingya Muslims

Iran Slams Delusional, Naive Saudi Crown Prince The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry has slammed remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman terming him a “delusional naive person.”

Russian President Putin Reacts to Skripal Case, Censures UK’s Provocation Russian president Vladimir Putin said he was “extremely concerned” by the “destructive and provocative” stance of London regarding the Skripal case.

Bahrainis Demand Withdrawal of Saudi-Led Occupation Troops Hundreds of Bahrainis have held protest marches across the country to demand immediate withdrawal of Saudi-led troops from the repressive Persian Gulf monarchy.

Syrian Army Liberates Hamouria in Eastern Ghouta, Aid Arrives Syrian forces have regained full control over Hamouria town in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

Saudi Arabia to Develop Nuclear Bombs: Crown Prince The Saudi crown prince says the Riyadh regime will develop nuclear develop nuclear bombs claiming such a move will be in response if Iran does so.

Russia Vehemently Rejects British Allegations of Nerve Agent Attack on Skripal Russia’s UN Security Council representative Vasily Nebenzya vehemently denied British allegations that his country perpetrated a nerve agent attack on UK soil.

Nigerian Govt. Plans to Kill Sheikh Zakzaky in Detention: IMN Official The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says the government plans to continue detaining the movement’s leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenah until they die.

Zionist Settlers Invade, Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers, escorted by Israeli regime forces, broke into al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) on Wednesday morning.

US Supporting Terrorists to Breakup Regional States: President Assad Syrian President Assad has blamed the United States and its allies of continuing to support terrorists with the ultimate aim of breaking up West Asia countries.

EU-North Korea Held Secret Nuclear Talks: Report The European Union Parliament has been holding secret nuclear talks with North Korea over the last three years

Russia Vows Reaction to Britain’s Unprecedented Provocation Britain’s hostile actions against Russia under the pretext of the poisoning of ex-double agent won’t be left without a response, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

8 Killed as Turkish Warplanes Strike Pro-Government Forces in Syria’s Afrin

Palestine Boycotts US-Brokered Meeting on Gaza The Palestinian Authority has boycotted US-brokered meeting on the Gaza Strip, in protest at Donald Trump’s provocative decision to recognize occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) as capital of Israeli Regime

US Not Track Arms Used by Saudi Regime in Yemen Aggression: Pentagon The US does not monitor how the arms it sells to Saudi Arabia are used in war on Yemen, US Central Command Chief General Joseph Votel confirmed on at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report The US is reportedly mulling imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, with the focus being on telecommunications and technology sectors.

Hamas Rejects Abbas’s Claims on Gaza Explosion against Palestinian Premier Hamas resistance movement has rejected claims that it was involved in an explosion that targeted the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE Directed 1996 Foiled Coup against Qatar Bahrain’s King supported and financed subversive operations inside Qatar during a failed coup attempt in Doha in 1996

Iraq Lifts International Flights Embargo on Kurdistan Region Iraq lifted on Tuesday a ban it had imposed on Kurdistan Region since a controversial plebiscite held last September.

Russia to Ignore UK’s Ultimatum on Spy Poisoning until Sample Provided: FM Russian foreign minister said Moscow will ignore UK’s ultimatum on explanation about a Russian-made nerve agent allegedly used to kill a former Russian double agent until his country is provided access to a sample of the substance

Friday 16 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
The Myanmar regime has allowed Buddhist settlers to occupy north of Rakhine State, which used to be dominated by minority Rohingya Muslims

Alwaght- The Myanmarese regime has allowed extremist Buddhist settlers to occupy north of Rakhine State, which used to be dominated by minority Rohingya Muslims before they were driven out or killed in a campaign of state-sponsored genocide.

The Buddhists from the south of Rakhine state are being transferred to the state’s north, where Rohingya villages have already been torched or bulldozed to the ground.

Buddhist flags are now hung on bamboo poles at the entrance to villages.

The Myanmarese military laid siege to northern Rakhine, where the Rohingya were concentrated, in late 2016. Together with Buddhist mobs, soldiers began killing, raping, and torturing the Muslims in what has been described by rights groups and the United Nation as “ethnic cleansing” and possible “genocide.” That campaign intensified in August last year.

Thousands of Muslims are believed to have been killed, some execution-style.

Out of the original 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims who lived in Rakhine’s north, some 700,000 fled to neighboring Bangladesh. Some 300,000 had already been driven out since the 1970s.

Satellite imagery then showed that the Myanmarese regime was bulldozing what had been left of the villages, many of which had already been torched.

The regime is now upending the demography of the once Majority-Muslim area in a pattern with echoes of “the Israeli settler project in the West Bank,” according to Francis Wade, author of “Myanmar’s Enemy Within: Buddhist Violence and the Making of the Muslim ‘Other.’”

The military has been engineering the social landscape of northern Rakhine State so as to dilute the Rohingya population since the early 1990s,” said Wade. “I’d expect to see more Buddhists settle there over the coming years. And then we’ll forget what the area once was, and that process of erasure will be complete.”

On Monday, an international rights organization revealed that Myanmar’s military forces were also building army bases in locations where Rohingya Muslims used to live.

 

Tags :

Rakhine Rohingya Muslims Buddhists

