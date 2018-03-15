Russian President Putin Reacts to Skripal Case, Censures UK’s Provocation

Alwaght-In his first public reaction to Britain’s measures against Russia in ex-spy Sergei Skripal’s poisoning, President Vladimir Putin said he was “extremely concerned” by the “destructive and provocative” stance of London.

A “detailed discussion” of the current crisis in Russian-Britain relations was held when Putin met with top officials from the Russian government, military and security services on Thursday, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said. “Extreme concern was expressed about the destructive and provocative stance taken by the British side,” the spokesman added.

It was Putin’s first public reaction since Britain announced steps against Moscow on Wednesday. Accusing Russia of using a chemical weapon on British soil, Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK was expelling 23 diplomats, limiting ties and freezing Russian state assets.

May went as far as to confront Russia with an ultimatum, demanding an explanation as to what had happened to Skripal. Moscow rejected the demand, saying that it was open to cooperation only if Russia was treated as an equal partner in the probe. However, all the official requests for evidence have fallen on deaf ears.

The UK meanwhile dragged the issue to the UN Security Council, where Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzya stressed that Moscow has “nothing to hide.” He said the UK was more interested in waging “propagandist war” than finding the truth in the Skripal case.