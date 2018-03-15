Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 15 March 2018
US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Russian President Putin Reacts to Skripal Case, Censures UK’s Provocation

Russian President Putin Reacts to Skripal Case, Censures UK’s Provocation

Russian president Vladimir Putin said he was “extremely concerned” by the “destructive and provocative” stance of London regarding the Skripal case.

Bahrainis Demand Withdrawal of Saudi-Led Occupation Troops Hundreds of Bahrainis have held protest marches across the country to demand immediate withdrawal of Saudi-led troops from the repressive Persian Gulf monarchy.

Syrian Army Liberates Hamouria in Eastern Ghouta, Aid Arrives Syrian forces have regained full control over Hamouria town in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

Saudi Arabia to Develop Nuclear Bombs: Crown Prince The Saudi crown prince says the Riyadh regime will develop nuclear develop nuclear bombs claiming such a move will be in response if Iran does so.

Russia Vehemently Rejects British Allegations of Nerve Agent Attack on Skripal Russia’s UN Security Council representative Vasily Nebenzya vehemently denied British allegations that his country perpetrated a nerve agent attack on UK soil.

Nigerian Govt. Plans to Kill Sheikh Zakzaky in Detention: IMN Official The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says the government plans to continue detaining the movement’s leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenah until they die.

Zionist Settlers Invade, Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers, escorted by Israeli regime forces, broke into al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) on Wednesday morning.

US Supporting Terrorists to Breakup Regional States: President Assad Syrian President Assad has blamed the United States and its allies of continuing to support terrorists with the ultimate aim of breaking up West Asia countries.

EU-North Korea Held Secret Nuclear Talks: Report The European Union Parliament has been holding secret nuclear talks with North Korea over the last three years

Russia Vows Reaction to Britain’s Unprecedented Provocation Britain’s hostile actions against Russia under the pretext of the poisoning of ex-double agent won’t be left without a response, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

8 Killed as Turkish Warplanes Strike Pro-Government Forces in Syria’s Afrin

Palestine Boycotts US-Brokered Meeting on Gaza The Palestinian Authority has boycotted US-brokered meeting on the Gaza Strip, in protest at Donald Trump’s provocative decision to recognize occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) as capital of Israeli Regime

US Not Track Arms Used by Saudi Regime in Yemen Aggression: Pentagon The US does not monitor how the arms it sells to Saudi Arabia are used in war on Yemen, US Central Command Chief General Joseph Votel confirmed on at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report The US is reportedly mulling imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, with the focus being on telecommunications and technology sectors.

Hamas Rejects Abbas’s Claims on Gaza Explosion against Palestinian Premier Hamas resistance movement has rejected claims that it was involved in an explosion that targeted the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE Directed 1996 Foiled Coup against Qatar Bahrain’s King supported and financed subversive operations inside Qatar during a failed coup attempt in Doha in 1996

Iraq Lifts International Flights Embargo on Kurdistan Region Iraq lifted on Tuesday a ban it had imposed on Kurdistan Region since a controversial plebiscite held last September.

Russia to Ignore UK’s Ultimatum on Spy Poisoning until Sample Provided: FM Russian foreign minister said Moscow will ignore UK’s ultimatum on explanation about a Russian-made nerve agent allegedly used to kill a former Russian double agent until his country is provided access to a sample of the substance

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General stressed that armed resistance is the main path which must be followed in order to liberate Palestinian

Trump Sacks Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, CIA Chief Takes Charge -US President Donald Trump has sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Bahrainis Demand Withdrawal of Saudi-Led Occupation Troops

Thursday 15 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Bahrainis Demand Withdrawal of Saudi-Led Occupation Troops

Saudi occupation troops arriving in Bahrain in March 2011

Hundreds of Bahrainis have held protest marches across the country to demand immediate withdrawal of Saudi-led troops from the repressive Persian Gulf monarchy.
Alwaght- Hundreds of Bahrainis have held protest marches across the country to demand immediate withdrawal of Saudi-led troops from the repressive Persian Gulf monarchy.

During the peaceful rallies, the masses called for the departure of the Peninsula Shield troops, composed of UAE and Saudi forces from Bahrain.

Participants in the Wednesday demonstrations called for the immediate withdrawal of these troops from the island kingdom, dubbing them "occupation forces."

Opposition accounts on Twitter published pictures of the marches and protest activities held in "Sitra Island, Diraz, Daih, Musalla, Al-Akr, Barbar, South Sahla, Wadyan, Sanabis, Maameer, Saar, Buri, Abu Saiba' and Shakhoura."

These popular events coincide with the seventh anniversary of the entry of Saudi and Emirati troops to Bahrain under the cover of the Peninsula Shield Forces, which oversaw the crushing of pro-democracy protests at the Pearl Roundabout, carried out what became known as the "Sitra Massacre," and stormed the Salmaniya Medical Complex, main hospital in Bahrain, where dozens of injured people and members of the medical staff were arrested.

Bahraini officials pointed to the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) to justify the deployment, the PGCC was founded to protect the six member states against external threats. But the pro-democracy movement in Bahrain is entirely an internal affair.

Since February 14, 2011, Bahraini people have been holding peaceful protest rallies on an almost daily basis, demanding that the Al Khalifah family relinquish power and let a just system representing all Bahrainis be established.

Bahrainis have also been complaining against widespread discrimination against the Shiite majority in the kingdom.

Manama has responded to the protests with lethal force, drawing international criticism. In March 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were also deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Bahrain Saudi-led troops occupation Peninsula Shield Shiite

