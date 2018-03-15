Bahrainis Demand Withdrawal of Saudi-Led Occupation Troops

Alwaght- Hundreds of Bahrainis have held protest marches across the country to demand immediate withdrawal of Saudi-led troops from the repressive Persian Gulf monarchy.

During the peaceful rallies, the masses called for the departure of the Peninsula Shield troops, composed of UAE and Saudi forces from Bahrain.

Participants in the Wednesday demonstrations called for the immediate withdrawal of these troops from the island kingdom, dubbing them "occupation forces."

Opposition accounts on Twitter published pictures of the marches and protest activities held in "Sitra Island, Diraz, Daih, Musalla, Al-Akr, Barbar, South Sahla, Wadyan, Sanabis, Maameer, Saar, Buri, Abu Saiba' and Shakhoura."

These popular events coincide with the seventh anniversary of the entry of Saudi and Emirati troops to Bahrain under the cover of the Peninsula Shield Forces, which oversaw the crushing of pro-democracy protests at the Pearl Roundabout, carried out what became known as the "Sitra Massacre," and stormed the Salmaniya Medical Complex, main hospital in Bahrain, where dozens of injured people and members of the medical staff were arrested.

Bahraini officials pointed to the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) to justify the deployment, the PGCC was founded to protect the six member states against external threats. But the pro-democracy movement in Bahrain is entirely an internal affair.

Since February 14, 2011, Bahraini people have been holding peaceful protest rallies on an almost daily basis, demanding that the Al Khalifah family relinquish power and let a just system representing all Bahrainis be established.

Bahrainis have also been complaining against widespread discrimination against the Shiite majority in the kingdom.

Manama has responded to the protests with lethal force, drawing international criticism. In March 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were also deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.