Syrian Army Liberates Hamouria in Eastern Ghouta, Aid Arrives

Alwaght-Syrian forces have regained full control over Hamouria town in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside.

According to reports, the Syrian army regained control over Hamouria town after fierce clashes with the terror organizations that are collapsing as a result of the great advancement of the army.

The army restored control over a number of farms in the northeastern of Jisreen town and a number of buildings in the east and southeastern parts of the town the thing that tightening the noose around terrorists who are besieging civilians there.

Meanwhile, an aid convoy of 25 trucks on Thursday entered the eastern Ghouta to be delivered to the civilians besieged by al-Nusra Front terrorist group.

The trucks, which are loaded with 340 tons of foodstuffs, entered the area under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

The aid convoy is presented by the UN, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Last Friday, an aid convoy of 13 trucks entered Ghouta as part of the monthly plan to deliver humanitarian aid agreed upon with the Higher Committee for Relief in Syria.

Elsewhere, thousands of civilians, who were besieged by terrorists inside Eastern Ghouta, have exited through the safe corridor of Hamouriya that was opened by the Syrian Army on Thursday.

The besieged civilians were used as human shields by terrorist groups.

Since early morning the army units and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) teams were prepared and managed to secure the exit of a new batch of civilians from Ghouta.

The army units received the evacuated people and families and provided them with water and food in preparation to relocate them in the well-equipped makeshift centers.

Over the past two days, army units have secured the exit of hundreds of civilians held in the eastern Ghouta through al-Wafedeen Camp.

Strategic Eastern Ghouta has witnessed deadly violence over the past weeks, with foreign-sponsored terrorists there launching mortar attacks on the city in the face of an imminent humiliating defeat.