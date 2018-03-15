Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 15 March 2018
Saudi Arabia to Develop Nuclear Bombs: Crown Prince
Alwaght- The Saudi crown prince says the Riyadh regime will develop nuclear develop nuclear bombs claiming such a move will be in response if Iran does so.

“Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible,” controversial crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS in an interview that will air in full on Sunday.

The Saudi crown prince is in Washington to push for an atomic deal with the United States that could pave the way for the Saudi regime to enrich uranium.

The outrageous remarks by Mohammad bin Salman come despite the fact that Iran, as a victim of weapons of mass destruction, has repeatedly said it is not after developing such arms. Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has also issued a fatwa (religious decree) against the acquisition, development and use of nuclear weapons.

In an opinion peace in February, the New York Times said signs are growing that the "Saudis want the option of building nuclear weapons to hedge against their archrival, Iran."

Saudi Arabia is a staunch opponent of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers, including the US, which puts certain limits on Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of the nuclear-related sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Despite US attempts to kill the deal, the document, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, has been hailed globally as a diplomatic win and testimony to the country's peaceful nuclear activities.

