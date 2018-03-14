Zionist Settlers Invade, Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque

Alwaght- Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers, escorted by Israeli regime forces, broke into al-Aqsa Mosque from al-Maghareba Gate in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Wednesday morning.

Sources in al-Quds sources said that the Israeli police closed al-Maghareba Gate at 10:30 am after 86 Zionists settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque.

The sources added that the settlers conducted provocative tours inside the Mosque while receiving presentations on the alleged "Temple Mount".

Settlers' incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque are carried out on a daily basis in the presence of a large number of Israeli troops and special forces especially in the early morning hours because of the small number of Palestinian worshipers in the Mosque at this time.

Palestinians and Muslims all over the world are extremely angry at Israeli incursions on the al-Aqsa Mosque, considering them deliberate acts desecration of the holy Islamic site

Palestinians have declared al-Quds as the capital of a future Palestinian independent state, and insist that its heritage should remain intact.

The situation in al-Quds escalated last December when US President Donald Trump sparked global anger on December 6, by declaring that Washington would recognize al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by a decisive vote of 128 to 9 to urge Trump to reverse his contentious decision.