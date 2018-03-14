US Supporting Terrorists to Breakup Regional States: President Assad

Alwaght- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has blamed the US and its allies of supporting terrorists with the ultimate aim of breaking up West Asia countries.

President Assad made the remarks on Wednesday in Damascus when he received Faleh al-Fayad, the National Security Advisor and Envoy of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

During the meeting, the Syrian President stated that despite the great achievements in the war on terror by both Syria and Iraq, the US and its allies and agents in the region have not given up their plots in attempts to weaken and partition West Asian by continuing to provide material support and political cover to terrorist organizations.

Assad added that regional countries should intensify and unify their efforts in the face of such destabilizing schemes and seek to maintain their unity and restore security and stability to the region.

Al-Fayad conveyed President al-Abadi message to Assad in which he affirmed the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries in all fields, especially in the political and security fields in light of the critical conditions taking place in the region.

Al-Fayad additionally expressed confidence that going ahead in the war on terrorism by people of the two countries along with preserving the unity and sovereignty of Syria and Iraq constitute the cornerstone for restoring stability of the whole region.