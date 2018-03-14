Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 14 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Zionist Settlers Invade, Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque

Zionist Settlers Invade, Defile Al-Aqsa Mosque

Gangs of extremist Zionist settlers, escorted by Israeli regime forces, broke into al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) on Wednesday morning.

US Supporting Terrorists to Breakup Regional States: President Assad Syrian President Assad has blamed the United States and its allies of continuing to support terrorists with the ultimate aim of breaking up West Asia countries.

EU-North Korea Held Secret Nuclear Talks: Report The European Union Parliament has been holding secret nuclear talks with North Korea over the last three years

Russia Vows Reaction to Britain’s Unprecedented Provocation Britain’s hostile actions against Russia under the pretext of the poisoning of ex-double agent won’t be left without a response, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

8 Killed as Turkish Warplanes Strike Pro-Government Forces in Syria’s Afrin

Palestine Boycotts US-Brokered Meeting on Gaza The Palestinian Authority has boycotted US-brokered meeting on the Gaza Strip, in protest at Donald Trump’s provocative decision to recognize occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) as capital of Israeli Regime

US Not Track Arms Used by Saudi Regime in Yemen Aggression: Pentagon The US does not monitor how the arms it sells to Saudi Arabia are used in war on Yemen, US Central Command Chief General Joseph Votel confirmed on at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report The US is reportedly mulling imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, with the focus being on telecommunications and technology sectors.

Hamas Rejects Abbas’s Claims on Gaza Explosion against Palestinian Premier Hamas resistance movement has rejected claims that it was involved in an explosion that targeted the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE Directed 1996 Foiled Coup against Qatar Bahrain’s King supported and financed subversive operations inside Qatar during a failed coup attempt in Doha in 1996

Iraq Lifts International Flights Embargo on Kurdistan Region Iraq lifted on Tuesday a ban it had imposed on Kurdistan Region since a controversial plebiscite held last September.

Russia to Ignore UK’s Ultimatum on Spy Poisoning until Sample Provided: FM Russian foreign minister said Moscow will ignore UK’s ultimatum on explanation about a Russian-made nerve agent allegedly used to kill a former Russian double agent until his country is provided access to a sample of the substance

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General stressed that armed resistance is the main path which must be followed in order to liberate Palestinian

Trump Sacks Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, CIA Chief Takes Charge -US President Donald Trump has sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Russia Warns US of ‘Serious Consequences’ of Strike against Syria Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the consequences of a new US strike on Syria

Car Bombing Kills 4 UAE Mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden A suicide bomber launched a car bombing on Tuesday against a military kitchen used to prepare meals for United Arab Emirates (UAE) mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden killing at least four people.

Saudi Billionaire Barred from Leaving Kingdom Saudi regime has reportedly barred Prince Alwaleed bin Talal from leaving the kingdom after the billionaire was released after nearly three months in detention as part of a so-called anti-corruption purge.

Islamic Jihad Military Wing Warns Israeli Regime of Attack Against Resistance The Saraya al-Quds brigades, have warned Israeli regime of carrying out any “stupidity” against the resistance leaders and fighters.

Russia Slams UK PM’s ’Circus in Parliament’ on Skripal Poisoning Case Russia has dubbed as a ‘circus show’ comments of UK Prime Minister on the poisoning of Sergey Skripal, a former Russian intelligence official, and his daughter.

Myanmar Deliberately Starving Rohingyas to Make Life Unbearable: UN The Myanmar regime has been using a policy of forced starvation to make life unbearable for its Rohingya Muslim population, a UN rights expert warned on Monday.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
EU-North Korea Held Secret Nuclear Talks: Report

Wednesday 14 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
EU-North Korea Held Secret Nuclear Talks: Report

EU Parliament

The European Union Parliament has been holding secret nuclear talks with North Korea over the last three years
Alwaght- The European Union Parliament has been holding secret nuclear talks with North Korea over the last three years, reports revealed.

A European Parliament delegation said Wednesday it has been conducting secret talks with North Korea over the last three years to try to persuade Pyongyang to negotiate an end to its nuclear programme.

The group led by British MEP Nirj Deva has met senior North Korean officials, including ministers, 14 times and plans another meeting in Brussels in the near future.

News of the covert diplomacy comes after the surprise announcement that US President Donald Trump plans a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, part of fast-paced developments following an Olympic detente.

Deva said he and his colleagues on the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the Korean Peninsula had been "relentlessly advocating the case for dialogue without preconditions" to end the increasingly tense nuclear standoff with the North.

"I did much of the advocacy in secrecy with my colleagues. It is only now that I am revealing our efforts to a wider audience in the light of the proposed talks," Deva said.

The group also met senior officials in the US, China, Japan and South Korea, Deva said, for dialogue aimed at achieving a "verifiable denuclearized Korean peninsula".

"We met in secret with senior North Koreans on 14 occasions. We understood their concerns and they understand ours," he told a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The MEPs held regular clandestine meetings with the North Koreans in Brussels, Deva said, listening to their concerns and trying to convince them of the risks of nuclear war.

 

Tags :

EU North Korea US

