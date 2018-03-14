8 Killed as Turkish Warplanes Strike Pro-Government Forces in Syria’s Afrin

Alwaght- Turkish fighter jets have struck on Wednesday a checkpoint controlled by pro-government forces on the road to Afrin in northwestern Syria, killing five fighters and injuring two more.

Reuters cited a Syrian commander as saying that the Shiite forces, which control the nearby towns of Nubl and Zahraa, recently assumed control of the position in agreement with the Kurdish YPG militia — the stated target of a Turkish offensive in the Afrin region.

Al Masdar news also cited local activists as saying that Turkish warplanes bombed Nubl , Killing at least three civilians.