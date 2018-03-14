Palestine Boycotts US-Brokered Meeting on Gaza

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 14 March 2018
Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus' efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

Russia's foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

8 Killed as Turkish Warplanes Strike Pro-Government Forces in Syria's Afrin

The Palestinian Authority has boycotted US-brokered meeting on the Gaza Strip, in protest at Donald Trump's provocative decision to recognize occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) as capital of Israeli Regime

The US does not monitor how the arms it sells to Saudi Arabia are used in war on Yemen, US Central Command Chief General Joseph Votel confirmed on at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The US is reportedly mulling imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, with the focus being on telecommunications and technology sectors.

Hamas resistance movement has rejected claims that it was involved in an explosion that targeted the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Gaza.

Bahrain's King supported and financed subversive operations inside Qatar during a failed coup attempt in Doha in 1996

Iraq lifted on Tuesday a ban it had imposed on Kurdistan Region since a controversial plebiscite held last September.

Russian foreign minister said Moscow will ignore UK's ultimatum on explanation about a Russian-made nerve agent allegedly used to kill a former Russian double agent until his country is provided access to a sample of the substance

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General stressed that armed resistance is the main path which must be followed in order to liberate Palestinian

US President Donald Trump has sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the consequences of a new US strike on Syria

A suicide bomber launched a car bombing on Tuesday against a military kitchen used to prepare meals for United Arab Emirates (UAE) mercenaries in Yemen's Aden killing at least four people.

Saudi regime has reportedly barred Prince Alwaleed bin Talal from leaving the kingdom after the billionaire was released after nearly three months in detention as part of a so-called anti-corruption purge.

The Saraya al-Quds brigades, have warned Israeli regime of carrying out any "stupidity" against the resistance leaders and fighters.

Russia has dubbed as a 'circus show' comments of UK Prime Minister on the poisoning of Sergey Skripal, a former Russian intelligence official, and his daughter.

The Myanmar regime has been using a policy of forced starvation to make life unbearable for its Rohingya Muslim population, a UN rights expert warned on Monday.

Chinese President stressed practical efforts to further deepen military-civilian integration to provide impetus and build a strong military.

Syrian Army on Monday found a clandestine workshop run by terrorists for the manufacture of chemical munitions, reports said.

The attack on Iran's embassy in London was a "very disgraceful" bonus by the UK to sweeten a multi-billion dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

At least 49 people were killed and 23 injured when a Bangladeshi passenger plane crashed in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu on Monday.

Why West Turns Blind Eye to Terrorist-Besieged Syrian Cities of Fu’ah, Kafriya?

US Not Track Arms Used by Saudi Regime in Yemen Aggression: Pentagon

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report

8 Killed as Turkish Warplanes Strike Pro-Government Forces in Syria’s Afrin

Palestine Boycotts US-Brokered Meeting on Gaza

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: Premier

British PM Lied to Parliament over UN’s Yemen Resolution: Corbyn

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests

US-Led NATO Starts Europe’s Biggest Artillery Drill Amid Russian Concerns

Iran Ready to Assist Afghanistan in War on Terror: Defense Minister

Fear Among Muslims in Britain after "Punish a Muslim" Day Leaflets

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

8-Hour Hostage-Taking Ends at California War Veteran Facility; Four Dead

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk

Qatar Issues Warning Over Airspace Violations by UAE, Bahrain

Militants, Families Leaving E Ghouta via Govt.-Provided Safe Corridors

Syrian Army Advances in E. Ghouta Anti-Terrorist Operations

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

Russia Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads

Putin Pans US Airstrikes against Syrian, Iraqi Residential Neighborhoods

South Africa to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Israeli Regime

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

At Least 17 Dead in US High School Terrorist Attack in Florida

Iran Has Evidence of US-ISIS collusion: Official

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

Pakistan Deploys 1,000 Troops to Saudi Arabia amid Yemen War: Reasons, Consequences

Trump Contradicts Pentagon’s Syria Policy, Limits It to Wiping ISIS

Wave of Terror Attacks Kill 23 in Afghanistan

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Laser Scanning Reveals Lost Ancient Mexican City Had as Many Buildings as Manhattan

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

Kashmiris Flee Front Line as India-Pakistan Tensions Intensify

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Palestine Boycotts US-Brokered Meeting on Gaza

Wednesday 14 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Palestine Boycotts US-Brokered Meeting on Gaza
Alwaght- The Palestinian Authority has boycotted US-facilitated meeting on the Gaza Strip, in protest at Donald Trump's provocative decision to recognize occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) as capital of Israeli Regime

The Tuesday meeting was the first of its kind to be hosted by the White House. It was joined by representatives from Israel and 17 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Qatar, Canada, and several European states.

Gaza, which hosts roughly two million Palestinians, is facing a humanitarian crisis, driven by Israel’s 2006-present siege of the territory, and its incessant attacks and wholesale wars.

The United Nations has said the enclave could become “uninhabitable” by 2020. Tel Aviv, however, says it has to employ the blockade to pile up pressure on the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, which runs and defends the enclave in the face of the regime’s aggression.

The White House meeting was, however, boycotted by the PA, which is outraged by US President Donald Trump’s move last December to Move US Emabssy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds

Trump’s declaration prompted PA President Mahmoud Abbas to formally declare that Palestinians would no longer accept the US as a mediator to resolve the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict as Washington is “completely biased” towards Tel Aviv.

Ever since, Abbas has been turning to the European Union, the African Union, Russia, China, and the Arab League to join efforts aimed at resolving the conflict.

Although it has alienated the Palestinians, the US administration insists on intervening in the process.

Washington is devising a so-called Middle East “peace plan,” and US officials said the Tuesday conference was integral to “future negotiations,” which Washington should seek to be held based on the plan.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the plan is “designed to cement a burgeoning alliance between the Sunni Arab world” and Israel.

Led by Saudi Arabia, many of the Arab states have been increasingly reversing their traditional policy of representing themselves as Israel’s enemies and upholders of the Palestinian cause of ending Israeli occupation.

In response to Abbas’ position, the Trump administration said in January that it would withhold $65 million of a $125 million aid installment to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

“We regret that the Palestinian Authority is not here with us today,” Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s special envoy for the so-called peace process between Israelis and Palestinians, said at the meeting, which was also attended by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser.

Greenblatt echoed Israel’s assertions of holding Hamas accountable for whatever happens inside Gaza, saying the group “bears responsibility for Gaza’s suffering.”

He added that in whatever action, which could be taken concerning Gaza’s situation, should be carefully devised so as not to “inadvertently empower” the resistance movement.

