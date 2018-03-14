Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Palestinian Boycotts US-Brokered Meeting on Gaza

The Palestinian Authority has boycotted US-brokered meeting on the Gaza Strip, in protest at Donald Trump’s provocative decision to recognize occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) as capital of Israeli Regime

US Not Track Arms Used by Saudi Regime in Yemen Aggression: Pentagon The US does not monitor how the arms it sells to Saudi Arabia are used in war on Yemen, US Central Command Chief General Joseph Votel confirmed on at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report The US is reportedly mulling imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, with the focus being on telecommunications and technology sectors.

Hamas Rejects Abbas’s Claims on Gaza Explosion against Palestinian Premier Hamas resistance movement has rejected claims that it was involved in an explosion that targeted the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE Directed 1996 Foiled Coup against Qatar Bahrain’s King supported and financed subversive operations inside Qatar during a failed coup attempt in Doha in 1996

Iraq Lifts International Flights Embargo on Kurdistan Region Iraq lifted on Tuesday a ban it had imposed on Kurdistan Region since a controversial plebiscite held last September.

Russia to Ignore UK’s Ultimatum on Spy Poisoning until Sample Provided: FM Russian foreign minister said Moscow will ignore UK’s ultimatum on explanation about a Russian-made nerve agent allegedly used to kill a former Russian double agent until his country is provided access to a sample of the substance

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General stressed that armed resistance is the main path which must be followed in order to liberate Palestinian

Trump Sacks Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, CIA Chief Takes Charge -US President Donald Trump has sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Russia Warns US of ‘Serious Consequences’ of Strike against Syria Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the consequences of a new US strike on Syria

Car Bombing Kills 4 UAE Mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden A suicide bomber launched a car bombing on Tuesday against a military kitchen used to prepare meals for United Arab Emirates (UAE) mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden killing at least four people.

Saudi Billionaire Barred from Leaving Kingdom Saudi regime has reportedly barred Prince Alwaleed bin Talal from leaving the kingdom after the billionaire was released after nearly three months in detention as part of a so-called anti-corruption purge.

Islamic Jihad Military Wing Warns Israeli Regime of Attack Against Resistance The Saraya al-Quds brigades, have warned Israeli regime of carrying out any “stupidity” against the resistance leaders and fighters.

Russia Slams UK PM’s ’Circus in Parliament’ on Skripal Poisoning Case Russia has dubbed as a ‘circus show’ comments of UK Prime Minister on the poisoning of Sergey Skripal, a former Russian intelligence official, and his daughter.

Myanmar Deliberately Starving Rohingyas to Make Life Unbearable: UN The Myanmar regime has been using a policy of forced starvation to make life unbearable for its Rohingya Muslim population, a UN rights expert warned on Monday.

Chinese President Aspires to Build Strong Military Chinese President stressed practical efforts to further deepen military-civilian integration to provide impetus and build a strong military.

Syrian Army Finds Terrorists’ Chemical Weapons Workshop in E Ghouta Syrian Army on Monday found a clandestine workshop run by terrorists for the manufacture of chemical munitions, reports said.

Attack on Iran Embassy in London aimed at Assuaging Saudis after Arms Deal: Official The attack on Iran’s embassy in London was a "very disgraceful" bonus by the UK to sweeten a multi-billion dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

49 Confirmed Dead in Nepal Plane Crash At least 49 people were killed and 23 injured when a Bangladeshi passenger plane crashed in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu on Monday.

ISIS Remnants Kill 25 in Iraq’s Diyala Province Remnants of ISIS terrorist group have launched two separate attacks in Iraq’s Diyala Province, killing more than two dozen civilians and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) amid ongoing counter-terrorism operations to purge the extremists from all parts of the war-battered Arab country.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

US Not Track Arms Used by Saudi Regime in Yemen Aggression: Pentagon

Wednesday 14 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US Not Track Arms Used by Saudi Regime in Yemen Aggression: Pentagon

US Army General Joseph Votel, commander of the US Central Command

The US does not monitor how the arms it sells to Saudi Arabia are used in war on Yemen, US Central Command Chief General Joseph Votel confirmed on at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Alwaght- The US does not monitor how the arms it sells to Saudi Arabia are used in war on Yemen, US Central Command Chief General Joseph Votel confirmed on at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Asked by Senator Elizabeth Warren that whether Centcom tracks the purpose of the Saudi missions it refuels in Yemen senior Pentagon official, the senior Pentagon official replied, "We do not".

D-Massachusetts senator also asked Joseph Votel whether Centcom is able to ascertain whether US fuel or munitions were used as part of Saudi strikes that killed civilians.

"I don’t believe we are,” Votel said.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against the impoverished state. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a worsening humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions across Yemen.

As of October 2017, the US had provided over 80 million pounds of fuel and refueled over 10,400 vessels in the Yemen region, according to Military.com.

The UN says there are 22 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

There has been growing congressional opposition to the US’ role in the Yemen aggression.

Two weeks ago Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) introduced a bipartisan joint resolution that calls for the removal of American armed forces in Yemen.

Iran nuclear deal Serves US interests

Touching on the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, General Joseph Votel said that the agreement is still in the best interests of the US despite US President Donald Trump's threats of withdrawing from it.

The American general said the landmark deal had played an important role in addressing Iran’s nuclear program.

Votel added that if the accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, fell apart, Washington would have to find another way to deal with what he called Tehran’s nuclear weapons program.

Votel’s idea agrees with that of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, who have already maintained that staying in the JCPOA is in the national security interest of the US.

When a lawmaker asked whether he agreed with Mattis and Dunford’s position on the deal, Votel said, “Yes, I share their position.”

Mattis said late last year that Washington should consider staying in the agreement unless it was proven Tehran was not complying or that the deal was not in the US national interest.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the US, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany signed the nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Trump has repeatedly described the JCPOA, which was negotiated under his predecessor, Barack Obama, as “the worst and most one-sided transaction Washington has ever entered into,” a characterization he often used during his presidential campaign, and threatened to tear it up.

The Iranian foreign minister says the US is in no position to set conditions for the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Trump on January 12 reluctantly agreed to waive sanctions against Iran that were lifted as part of the landmark deal, but said it would be the last time he issued such a waiver unless conditions were met.

The US president said he wanted America's European allies to use the 120-day period before sanctions relief again came up for renewal to agree to tougher measures and new conditions, otherwise Washington would pull out of the deal.

Trump signed an executive order on Monday, continuing a national emergency with respect to Iran first announced by former US President Bill Clinton in 1995.

The US president has extended a US emergency against Iran, claiming that Tehran poses a great danger to his country.

He extended sanctions against Iran for another year, claiming that the Islamic Republic continues to pose “an unusual and extraordinary” threat to America.

Trump has threatened to pull out of the JCPOA unless Congress and America's European allies help "fix" it with a follow-up agreement within a 120-day deadline before before May 12.

Tehran has repeatedly rejected the idea of renegotiation and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has on several occasions confirmed Iran's compliance with the JCPOA, warning that any collapse of the deal will be a "great loss."

US Saudi Arabia Yemen Aggression Iran Deal

