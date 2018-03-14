Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 14 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report

The US is reportedly mulling imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, with the focus being on telecommunications and technology sectors.

Hamas Rejects Abbas’s Claims on Gaza Explosion against Palestinian Premier Hamas resistance movement has rejected claims that it was involved in an explosion that targeted the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE Directed 1996 Foiled Coup against Qatar Bahrain’s King supported and financed subversive operations inside Qatar during a failed coup attempt in Doha in 1996

Iraq Lifts International Flights Embargo on Kurdistan Region Iraq lifted on Tuesday a ban it had imposed on Kurdistan Region since a controversial plebiscite held last September.

Russia to Ignore UK’s Ultimatum on Spy Poisoning until Sample Provided: FM Russian foreign minister said Moscow will ignore UK’s ultimatum on explanation about a Russian-made nerve agent allegedly used to kill a former Russian double agent until his country is provided access to a sample of the substance

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General stressed that armed resistance is the main path which must be followed in order to liberate Palestinian

Trump Sacks Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, CIA Chief Takes Charge -US President Donald Trump has sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Russia Warns US of ‘Serious Consequences’ of Strike against Syria Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the consequences of a new US strike on Syria

Car Bombing Kills 4 UAE Mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden A suicide bomber launched a car bombing on Tuesday against a military kitchen used to prepare meals for United Arab Emirates (UAE) mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden killing at least four people.

Saudi Billionaire Barred from Leaving Kingdom Saudi regime has reportedly barred Prince Alwaleed bin Talal from leaving the kingdom after the billionaire was released after nearly three months in detention as part of a so-called anti-corruption purge.

Islamic Jihad Military Wing Warns Israeli Regime of Attack Against Resistance The Saraya al-Quds brigades, have warned Israeli regime of carrying out any “stupidity” against the resistance leaders and fighters.

Russia Slams UK PM’s ’Circus in Parliament’ on Skripal Poisoning Case Russia has dubbed as a ‘circus show’ comments of UK Prime Minister on the poisoning of Sergey Skripal, a former Russian intelligence official, and his daughter.

Myanmar Deliberately Starving Rohingyas to Make Life Unbearable: UN The Myanmar regime has been using a policy of forced starvation to make life unbearable for its Rohingya Muslim population, a UN rights expert warned on Monday.

Chinese President Aspires to Build Strong Military Chinese President stressed practical efforts to further deepen military-civilian integration to provide impetus and build a strong military.

Syrian Army Finds Terrorists’ Chemical Weapons Workshop in E Ghouta Syrian Army on Monday found a clandestine workshop run by terrorists for the manufacture of chemical munitions, reports said.

Attack on Iran Embassy in London aimed at Assuaging Saudis after Arms Deal: Official The attack on Iran’s embassy in London was a "very disgraceful" bonus by the UK to sweeten a multi-billion dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

49 Confirmed Dead in Nepal Plane Crash At least 49 people were killed and 23 injured when a Bangladeshi passenger plane crashed in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu on Monday.

ISIS Remnants Kill 25 in Iraq’s Diyala Province Remnants of ISIS terrorist group have launched two separate attacks in Iraq’s Diyala Province, killing more than two dozen civilians and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) amid ongoing counter-terrorism operations to purge the extremists from all parts of the war-battered Arab country.

Iran Foils Two Car Bombings Near Pakistan Border Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted on Sunday two car bomb attacks in Saravan city near border with Pakistan, Press TV reported

Already Peaceful Anardara District Falls to Taliban in west Afghanistan Taliban terrorist group seized on Monday morning control of Anardara district from Afghanistan’s government forces in the war-torn country’s western province of Farah

Hamas Rejects Abbas’s Claims on Gaza Explosion against Palestinian Premier

Car Bombing Kills 4 UAE Mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report

Saudi Billionaire Barred from Leaving Kingdom

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE Directed 1996 Foiled Coup against Qatar

UK Muslim Association Urges May to Press Saudi Crown Prince on Yemen War, Rights abuses

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests

How Does “Trumpistic” Militarism Increase World Poverty?

British PM Lied to Parliament over UN’s Yemen Resolution: Corbyn

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

Qatar Issues Warning Over Airspace Violations by UAE, Bahrain

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: Premier

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

Iran Ready to Assist Afghanistan in War on Terror: Defense Minister

Iran Not to Negotiate with West over Regional Role: Leader

Fresh Clashes in Egypt’s Sinai Leave 2 Troops, 11 Terrorists Dead

How can China Respond to US Trade War?

Syrian Army Advances in E. Ghouta Anti-Terrorist Operations

8-Hour Hostage-Taking Ends at California War Veteran Facility; Four Dead

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terror Attacks on Yemen’s Aden

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

Turkey Uses Poisonous Gas in Syria’s Afrin: Report

Iraq Defies US, Insists on Obtaining Russia’s S-400 Missile System

Iran Has Evidence of US-ISIS collusion: Official

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

What IS UAE’s Strategy in Yemen’s Aden?

At Least 17 Dead in US High School Terrorist Attack in Florida

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Syria Air Defense Intercepts Intruding Israeli Spy Drones

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad

Eastern Ghouta Terrorists: From Big Dreams to Struggling for Life

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report

Wednesday 14 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US to Impose Punitive Tariffs on $60 B Chinese Imports: Report
Alwaght- The US is reportedly mulling imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, with the focus being on telecommunications and technology sectors.

Reuters cited three unnamed sources as saying that US President Donald Trump is eying imposing tariffs on $60 billion of Chinese imports and will target the technology and telecommunications sectors.

Washington contemplated the tariffs after accusing Chinese technology companies of intellectual property theft, alleging that US companies have been forced to give up their technological secrets in order to continue operating in China.

"Trump is targeting Chinese high technology companies to punish China for its investment policies that effectively force U.S. companies to give up their technology secrets in exchange for being allowed to operate in the country, as well as for other IP practices Washington considers unfair," Reuters reported

This comes after Politico reported that Trump had turned down an initial $30 billion proposal that was drawn up last week by US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer.

Lighthizer ordered an investigation in August 2017, which claims to follow up with a USTR memorandum signed by Trump on August 14, 2017. The president aimed to set a policy that would improve America’s economic growth, “contribute favorably to our balance of trade,” and “strengthen the American manufacturing base,” and more.

"Violations of intellectual property rights and other unfair technology transfers potentially threaten United States firms by undermining their ability to compete fairly in the global market,” the executive order said.

Lighthizer cites Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which authorizes US authorities to create a “retaliation list” of goods to sanction in the event the US feels threatened economically.

Trump’s protectionist tactics were a part of his promise to shield American workers from imports and his first action as president was to pull the United States out of the 12-country Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

As of December 2017, the US has run a massive $375 billion trade deficit with Beijing, but in order to cull America’s underperforming exports, Trump has persistently demanded that Chinese leadership draft a comprehensive proposal to reduce the deficit.

"China has been asked to develop a plan for the year of a One Billion Dollar reduction in their massive Trade Deficit with the United States,” Trump tweeted on March 7. “Our relationship with China has been a very good one, and we look forward to seeing what ideas they come back with. We must act soon."

However, Trump has pushed forward with his agenda by slapping Chinese industries with harsh tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the US and insisting on giving preferential treatment to global allies based on favorable military and economic alliances.

 

