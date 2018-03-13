Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 13 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Hamas Rejects Abbas’s Claims on Gaza Explosion against Palestinian Premier

Hamas Rejects Abbas’s Claims on Gaza Explosion against Palestinian Premier

Hamas resistance movement has rejected claims that it was involved in an explosion that targeted the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE Directed 1996 Foiled Coup against Qatar Bahrain’s King supported and financed subversive operations inside Qatar during a failed coup attempt in Doha in 1996

Iraq Lifts International Flights Embargo on Kurdistan Region Iraq lifted on Tuesday a ban it had imposed on Kurdistan Region since a controversial plebiscite held last September.

Russia to Ignore UK’s Ultimatum on Spy Poisoning until Sample Provided: FM Russian foreign minister said Moscow will ignore UK’s ultimatum on explanation about a Russian-made nerve agent allegedly used to kill a former Russian double agent until his country is provided access to a sample of the substance

Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General stressed that armed resistance is the main path which must be followed in order to liberate Palestinian

Trump Sacks Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, CIA Chief Takes Charge -US President Donald Trump has sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Russia Warns US of ‘Serious Consequences’ of Strike against Syria Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the consequences of a new US strike on Syria

Car Bombing Kills 4 UAE Mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden A suicide bomber launched a car bombing on Tuesday against a military kitchen used to prepare meals for United Arab Emirates (UAE) mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden killing at least four people.

Saudi Billionaire Barred from Leaving Kingdom Saudi regime has reportedly barred Prince Alwaleed bin Talal from leaving the kingdom after the billionaire was released after nearly three months in detention as part of a so-called anti-corruption purge.

Islamic Jihad Military Wing Warns Israeli Regime of Attack Against Resistance The Saraya al-Quds brigades, have warned Israeli regime of carrying out any “stupidity” against the resistance leaders and fighters.

Russia Slams UK PM’s ’Circus in Parliament’ on Skripal Poisoning Case Russia has dubbed as a ‘circus show’ comments of UK Prime Minister on the poisoning of Sergey Skripal, a former Russian intelligence official, and his daughter.

Myanmar Deliberately Starving Rohingyas to Make Life Unbearable: UN The Myanmar regime has been using a policy of forced starvation to make life unbearable for its Rohingya Muslim population, a UN rights expert warned on Monday.

Chinese President Aspires to Build Strong Military Chinese President stressed practical efforts to further deepen military-civilian integration to provide impetus and build a strong military.

Syrian Army Finds Terrorists’ Chemical Weapons Workshop in E Ghouta Syrian Army on Monday found a clandestine workshop run by terrorists for the manufacture of chemical munitions, reports said.

Attack on Iran Embassy in London aimed at Assuaging Saudis after Arms Deal: Official The attack on Iran’s embassy in London was a "very disgraceful" bonus by the UK to sweeten a multi-billion dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

49 Confirmed Dead in Nepal Plane Crash At least 49 people were killed and 23 injured when a Bangladeshi passenger plane crashed in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu on Monday.

ISIS Remnants Kill 25 in Iraq’s Diyala Province Remnants of ISIS terrorist group have launched two separate attacks in Iraq’s Diyala Province, killing more than two dozen civilians and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) amid ongoing counter-terrorism operations to purge the extremists from all parts of the war-battered Arab country.

Iran Foils Two Car Bombings Near Pakistan Border Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted on Sunday two car bomb attacks in Saravan city near border with Pakistan, Press TV reported

Already Peaceful Anardara District Falls to Taliban in west Afghanistan Taliban terrorist group seized on Monday morning control of Anardara district from Afghanistan’s government forces in the war-torn country’s western province of Farah

Austria’s Police Kill Knife Attacker Trying to Enter Iran Ambassador’s Home An assailant has tried to launch a knife attack on the residence of Iran’s ambassador to Austria in Vienna where he was killed by a security guard

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE Directed 1996 Foiled Coup against Qatar

Tuesday 13 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE Directed 1996 Foiled Coup against Qatar
Alwaght- Bahrain's King, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, supported and financed subversive operations inside Qatar during a failed coup attempt in Doha in 1996, a new investigation found.

The second part of the Qatar '96 documentary, which was first broadcast on Al Jazeera on Sunday, revealed the involvement of Sheikh Hamad, who at the time was crown prince of Bahrain, in attempting to overthrow the Qatari government 21 years ago.

The investigation provided evidence of the involvement of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain in supporting the failed coup d'état.

Fahd al-Maliki, a prominent leader of the coup attempt, said Bahrain's Sheikh Hamad personally financed a series of sabotage operations and bombings in the Qatari capital. This was done under the pretense of an opposition front against then-Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, father of Qatar's current Emir.

Maliki, who fled to the UAE after the failed coup, said he received $265,000 from Sheikh Hamad in return for targeting government institutions, including the immigration department headquarters.

The attack was thwarted when the bomb failed to detonate and authorities found the explosive device in October 1996.

The countries supporting the putsch were trying to oust Qatar leadership because they found Doha's independent foreign policy unacceptable.

Retired Brigadier Shaheen al-Sulaiti, who was a senior member of the Qatari intelligence service, said Qatar's security services collected evidence implicating the three countries in the failed coup.

The report comes amid a worsening dispute in the Persian Gulf which began in June 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air blockade, after accusing Doha of supporting "terrorism". Qatar continues to vehemently reject the allegations as "baseless".

On June 22, the block, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, issued a 13-point list of demands, including the shutdown of Al Jazeera TV, limiting ties with Iran, and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the country as a prerequisite to lifting the blockade.

Qatar rejected all the demands, denouncing them as attempts to violate its sovereignty.

 

UAE Qatar Saudi Arabia Bahrain Coup Persian Gulf

