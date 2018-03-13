Armed Resistance to Liberate Palestine from Israeli Occupation: Lebanese Leader

Alwaght- Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Tuesday that armed resistance is the main path which must be followed in order to liberate Palestinian territories occupied by the Israeli regime.

Delivering a speech during the International Forum for Solidarity with Palestine held in Beirut, Qassem added that adding that despite all the US decisions, Al-Quds (Jerusalem), will remain Palestinian.

Sheikh Qassem said that the US administration must be rejected as a broker to end the Arab-Israeli conflict, pointing that Washington's role in the West Asia region has always been biased in favor of the interests of the Zionist Israeli entity and some Arab regimes against the regional masses.

Sheikh Qassem maintained that Hezbollah presented the sample of power and determination which led to all the achievements gained in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy.

Sheikh Qassem said that Hezbollah is with Palestinians and supports them, adding that Hezbollah has proved throughout history that it fights for their cause.

"We are not in a hurry, we want victory today or tomorrow, but no one will press us in regard to time and place... A political solution in the current circumstances is in the interest of Israel, which fears the future. Let us work with this future entity because the future is ours and things will not be the same."

The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine started on Tuesday the third day of the "Fourth International Forum for Solidarity with Palestine ". The theme for this year's conference was entitled “Al Quds is the Capital of Palestine”



The participants discussed an electronic media joint plan aimed at creating a media network composed of all the members of the campaign and its friends that will also cooperate to highlight about the Palestinian cause and confront Western media attempts to distort the image of the Palestinian resistance.