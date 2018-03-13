Car Bombing Kills 4 UAE Mercenaries in Yemen’s Aden

Alwaght- A suicide bomber launched a car bombing on Tuesday against a military kitchen used to prepare meals for United Arab Emirates (UAE) mercenaries in Yemen's Aden killing at least four people.

Reuters cited eyewitnesses as saying that several other people were wounded in the blast, which was caused by a car laden with explosives towards the kitchen in al-Derain area in northern Aden.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and officials could not be reached for comment.

It was the second attack of its kind targeting UAE-paid militants in Yemen since 2015 hold sway.

ISIS last month claimed responsibility for an attack targeting the headquarters of a counter-terrorism unit in Aden that killed at least 14 people, including the attackers.

Witnesses said rescuers were trying to pull out four charred bodies clearly visible in the destroyed kitchen. The force of the blast damaged stores and cars nearby.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Nearly 14,000 Yemenis, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against the impoverished state. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war. The Saudi-led war has also triggered a worsening humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions across Yemen.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.