Islamic Jihad Military Wing Warns Israeli Regime of Attack Against Resistance

Alwaght- The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement, Saraya al-Quds brigades, have warned Israeli regime authorities of carrying out any “stupidity” against the resistance leaders and fighters.

The brigades threatened on Monday to wage a military battle against the occupying regime, more powerful than “Bashaer Intisar” previous one.

The spokesman of Saraya al-Quds, Abu Hamzah, said on a Twitter post that the brigades accomplished a significant achievement during the Bashaer Intisar battle. The statement added that the battle paved the way for a new stage that prevented the Israeli regime from continuing the assassination policy against resistance leaders.

This came on the 6th anniversary of Bashaer Intisar battle which broke out on March 12, 2012 between Palestinian resistance and Israeli forces in the wake of the Israeli assassination of Sheikh Zuhair al-Qaisi, who served the position of the Secretary General of the Popular Resistance Committees.