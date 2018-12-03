Chinese President Aspires to Build Strong Military

Alwaght- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday stressed practical efforts to further deepen military-civilian integration to provide impetus and support for realizing the Chinese dream and the goal to build a strong military.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of People's Liberation Army (PLA) and armed police at the ongoing session of the 13th National People's Congress, the national legislature.

"Implementing the strategy of military-civilian integration is a prerequisite for building integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities and for realizing the Party's goal of building a strong military in the new era," Xi said.

The remarks by Xi came a day after nearly 3,000 members of China’s National People’s Congress voted to approve the constitutional amendment abolishing presidential term limits thus clearing way for him to remain in power indefinitely.

Xi said efforts should be made to speed up the establishment of a modern military policy system.

He ordered the military to firmly support the Party and the country's institutional reform and ensure reform tasks concerning both the military and civilian sectors well implemented.

He said efforts to build the system of rule of law in Chinese military should be strengthened.

Xi asked every member of the armed forces to uphold the Constitution, and be its loyal supporter, active follower, and firm defender.

The potential lifelong Chinese president said Party committees and governments at all levels should do more to support the cause of defense and military advancement, while the armed forces should render their service to economic and social development.