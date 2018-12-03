Syrian Army Finds Terrorists’ Chemical Weapons Workshop in Eastern Ghouta

Alwaght- Syrian Army on Monday found a clandestine workshop run by terrorists for the manufacture of chemical munitions, reports said.

According to reports, foreign-backed terrorists in Eastern Ghouta planned a chemical attack provocation to put blame on the Syrian government.

The Syrian government forces found the workshop while sweeping through the village of Aftris in Eastern Ghouta after militants withdrew from the community, Syrian Arab Army Colonel Feruz Ibrahim told reporters on Monday.

“Presumably, the equipment of these munitions could be produced as part of a false flag accusation that government troops used chemical weapons,” he said.

Recently, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that militants in Eastern Ghouta may stage a chemical attack in order to blame the Syrian government for it.

Syrian Deputy-Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad stressed that Damascus was ready to assist any investigation of chemical attacks in Syria but the international organizations declined to cooperate with the Syrian government.

Last week, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation informed that terrorists were planning provocations involving chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta.

In its turn, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed that Syria’s efforts to destroy its chemical weapons stockpile had been completed.

Meanwhile, terrorists in Syria’s Eastern Gouta are now besieged in three separate pockets: Doma, Harasta and Arbin as well as the surrounding villages of each area.

Units of the Syrian army on Monday regained full control over the village of Aftris after the eradication of the last hotbeds of al-Nusra Front terrorists and the affiliated groups.

The army units managed to secure the exit of a number of families, who were detained by the terrorist organizations on Madyra direction in eastern Gouta.

Members of the al-Nusra Front terrorist group, positioned in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region regularly launch mortar attacks against residential neighborhoods in and around the capital, Damascus.

Syrian forces are engaged in intensive operations to wipe out remnants of terrorists in many parts of the country after a successful offensive to retake all territories previously occupied by ISIS terrorist group in the country. Syria has been gripped by a foreign-backed insurgency since 2011 which has led to the killing of hundreds of thousands of civilians and displacing of millions.

Last month the Syrian envoy to the UN Bashar Ja'afari urged some Western countries to stop spending billions of dollars on supporting, financing and arming the terror outfits and allow the Syrian people to determine their own future.