Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 12 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

News

Syrian Army Finds Terrorists’ Chemical Weapons Workshop in Eastern Ghouta

Syrian Army Finds Terrorists’ Chemical Weapons Workshop in Eastern Ghouta

Syrian Army on Monday found a clandestine workshop run by terrorists for the manufacture of chemical munitions, reports said.

Attack on Iran Embassy in London aimed at Assuaging Saudis after Arms Deal: Shamkhani The attack on Iran’s embassy in London was a "very disgraceful" bonus by the UK to sweeten a multi-billion dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

49 Confirmed Dead in Nepal Air Crash At least 49 people were killed and 23 injured when a Bangladeshi passenger plane crashed in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu on Monday.

ISIS Remnants Kill 25 in Iraq’s Diyala Province Remnants of ISIS terrorist group have launched two separate attacks in Iraq’s Diyala Province, killing more than two dozen civilians and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) amid ongoing counter-terrorism operations to purge the extremists from all parts of the war-battered Arab country.

Iran Foils Two Car Bombings Near Pakistan Border Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted on Sunday two car bomb attacks in Saravan city near border with Pakistan, Press TV reported

Already Peaceful Anardara District Falls to Taliban in west Afghanistan Taliban terrorist group seized on Monday morning control of Anardara district from Afghanistan’s government forces in the war-torn country’s western province of Farah

Austria’s Police Kill Knife Attacker Trying to Enter Iran Ambassador’s Home An assailant has tried to launch a knife attack on the residence of Iran’s ambassador to Austria in Vienna where he was killed by a security guard

Fresh Clashes in Egypt’s Sinai Leave 2 Troops, 11 Terrorists Dead Fresh clashes in Egypt’s restive Sinai Peninsula have killed 2 government troops and 16 Takfiri terrorists, a military spokesman has said.

11 Killed after Turkish Private Jet Crash in Iran All 11 people on board a private Turkish plane were feared dead on Sunday after it crashed on an Iranian mountainside

Syrian Forces Make Progress in Push against Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta Syrian army forces continued their operation in the Eastern Ghouta , from where foreign-backed terrorists launch deadly attacks on civilians in Damascus.

Russia Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads Russia has successfully test fired a hypersonic air-to-surface missile for the first time, the country’s defense ministry says.

Fear Among Muslims in Britain after "Punish a Muslim" Day Leaflets There is an atmosphere of fear and concern among the Muslim community in Britain after several people received letters calling on them to attack Muslims

Israeli Regime Killed 19 Gazans Since Trump’s Al-Quds Declaration Nineteen Palestinians have been martyred in the Gaza Strip since US President Donald Trump officially recognized al Quds

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes At least 44 ISIS-affiliated terrorists were killed and 26 more were wounded when Philippine soldiers attacked them in southern Maguindanao .

Chinese Parliament Legalizes Lifelong Presidency China’s parliament passed on Sunday a series of constitutional amendments, including removing a constitutional clause that limits presidential service to two consecutive terms, potentially allowing the incumbent president Xi Jinping to stay in office indefinitely.

Racist Israeli Law on Palestinians’ Residency Ignites Censure worldwide In Yet another racist measure Israeli regime’s parliament passed a law, which allows Israeli authorities to strip Palestinians living in East al-Quds (Jerusalem) of their right to live in the city, sparking outrage worldwide.

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: Premier Iraqi Prime Minister says terrorism has been defeated militarily in the country adding that the next phase is ideological elimination of terrorism.

Qatar Issues Warning Over Airspace Violations by UAE, Bahrain Qatar informed the UN of violations of its airspace by neighboring UAE and Bahrain, warning that such actions might increase regional tensions.

Syrian Army Advances in E. Ghouta Anti-Terrorist Operations The Syrian Army is making new progress in its operations against the hideouts of al-Nusra Front terrorists and its affiliates eastern Ghouta

British PM Lied to Parliament over UN’s Yemen Resolution: Corbyn Britain’s opposition leader has accused premier Theresa May of lying to parliament over the legal basis for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen .

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

How Does “Trumpistic” Militarism Increase World Poverty?

Already Peaceful Anardara District Falls to Taliban in west Afghanistan

Iran Foils Two Car Bombings Near Pakistan Border

49 Confirmed Dead in Nepal Air Crash

Austria’s Police Kill Knife Attacker Trying to Enter Iran Ambassador’s Home

ISIS Remnants Kill 25 in Iraq’s Diyala Province

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: Premier

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests

British PM Lied to Parliament over UN’s Yemen Resolution: Corbyn

Afghan Forces Kill Over 40 Militants in Anti-Terrorism Operations

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk

Syrian Army Advances in E. Ghouta Anti-Terrorist Operations

Iranian President Censures Israeli Regime’s PM Claims

Qatar Economy Strong, Saudi-Led Blockade Impact Waning: IMF

Russia Not to Strike First with Nuclear Weapons: Putin

What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?

US Navy’s Nuclear-Powered Warship in Vietnam Amid China Tensions

Qatar Issues Warning Over Airspace Violations by UAE, Bahrain

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed

Israeli Supplied Weapons Discovered in ISIS Dens in Syria

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Israeli Regime Sprays Poisonous Chemical on Palestinian Farms

Al-Nusra Terrorists, White Helmets Plotting Chemical Weapons Use in Syria

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

US Rejects Israeli PM’s Claims of Discussing Annexation of Palestinian Lands as ’False’

UNSC Votes in Favor of Syria Truce Resolution amid US-Russia Spat

Eastern Ghouta Terrorists: From Big Dreams to Struggling for Life

Imad Mughniyeh Forced Israeli Withdrawal from Lebanon: Iran’s Suleimani

UK’s Anti-Iran UNSC Resolution Defeated by Russian Veto

Alleged Gas Attack in Syria’s Ghouta Hours after Russian Warning

Palestinians No Longer Accept US Mediation Role in Conflict with Israel: Abbas to Putin

South Africa to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Israeli Regime

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Syrian Army Finds Terrorists’ Chemical Weapons Workshop in Eastern Ghouta

Monday 12 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Army Finds Terrorists’ Chemical Weapons Workshop in Eastern Ghouta

Syrian soldiers in Eastern Ghouta

Syrian Army on Monday found a clandestine workshop run by terrorists for the manufacture of chemical munitions, reports said.

Related Content

Syrian Army Advances in E. Ghouta Anti-Terrorist Operations

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Syrian Army on Monday found a clandestine workshop run by terrorists for the manufacture of chemical munitions, reports said.

According to reports, foreign-backed terrorists in Eastern Ghouta planned a chemical attack provocation to put blame on the Syrian government.

The Syrian government forces found the workshop while sweeping through the village of Aftris in Eastern Ghouta after militants withdrew from the community, Syrian Arab Army Colonel Feruz Ibrahim told reporters on Monday.

Presumably, the equipment of these munitions could be produced as part of a false flag accusation that government troops used chemical weapons,” he said.

Recently, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that militants in Eastern Ghouta may stage a chemical attack in order to blame the Syrian government for it.

Syrian Deputy-Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad stressed that Damascus was ready to assist any investigation of chemical attacks in Syria but the international organizations declined to cooperate with the Syrian government.

Last week, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation informed that terrorists were planning provocations involving chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta.

In its turn, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed that Syria’s efforts to destroy its chemical weapons stockpile had been completed.

Meanwhile, terrorists in Syria’s Eastern Gouta are now besieged in three separate pockets: Doma, Harasta and Arbin as well as the surrounding villages of each area.

Units of the Syrian army on Monday regained full control over the village of Aftris after the eradication of the last hotbeds of al-Nusra Front terrorists and the affiliated groups.

The army units managed to secure the exit of a number of families, who were detained by the terrorist organizations on Madyra direction in eastern Gouta.

Members of the al-Nusra Front terrorist group, positioned in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region regularly launch mortar attacks against residential neighborhoods in and around the capital, Damascus.

Syrian forces are engaged in intensive operations to wipe out remnants of terrorists in many parts of the country after a successful offensive to retake all territories previously occupied by ISIS terrorist group in the country. Syria has been gripped by a foreign-backed insurgency since 2011 which has led to the killing of hundreds of thousands of civilians and displacing of millions.

Last month the Syrian envoy to the UN Bashar Ja'afari urged some Western countries to stop spending billions of dollars on supporting, financing and arming the terror outfits and allow the Syrian people to determine their own future.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Eastern Ghouta Terrorists Syrian Army Chemical Weapons

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky
Bird Photographer of the Year 2018
Hundreds of Kurdish Families Displaced as Turkey Continues Aggression on Syria`s Afrin
Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade
Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky

Nigerian Muslims Rally Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Zakzaky

Terrorists Shell Shiite-populated Towns of Fuaa and Kefraya in Syria`s Idlib province
Palestinians Protest Death of Disabled Youth at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces
ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Mosque in Kabul Kills Nine
Russian Security Forces Detain Five People in Dagestan over Recruiting People for ISIS