Attack on Iran Embassy in London aimed at Assuaging Saudis after Arms Deal: Shamkhani

Alwaght- The attack on the Islamic Republic's embassy in London was a "very disgraceful" bonus by the British government to sweeten a multi-billion dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia, a senior Iranian official has said.

"This ping pong game was designed by the British government and conducted simultaneously with a visit by one of the leaders of the regional countries to London," Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Monday in reference to the laxity and passivity of UK government and police forces in response to the attack.

In reaction to a recent rhetoric by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against Iran and the Islamic resistance, Shamkhani said the Israeli regime and United States are known by regional countries as evil forces due to their attacks on Iraq and Afghanistan and the spread of terrorism in the region.

"Unfortunately, Saudi rulers throughout their political existence have created bloody borderlines in the Muslim world by promoting Takfiri groups," the SNSC secretary added.

On Friday, a number of attackers scaled the wall of Iran's Embassy building in London on Friday and took down the Iranian flag. Media images showed the men on the balcony of the embassy building waving a blue and white flag with inscriptions in Arabic, just after taking the Iranian flag.

Witnesses say British police did not react immediately, as expected, to protect the compound during the attack.

Iran on Saturday summoned the British ambassador to Tehran over the attack on its diplomatic mission in London.

Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad has also been threatened with death by a member of the extremist group which carried out the attack on the Islamic Republic's embassy in London.

In a post on his official Twitter account on Sunday, Baeidinejad introduced the person as Hossein Mar’ashi Qazvini, who also leveled accusations against the Iranian diplomat on social media, including allegations of murder.