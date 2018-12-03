49 Confirmed Dead in Nepal Air Crash

Alwaght- At least 49 people were killed and 23 injured when a Bangladeshi passenger plane crashed in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu on Monday.

There were 71 people on board the US-Bangla Airlines plane from Dhaka when it crashed into a field near the airport.

Rescuers had to cut apart the mangled and burned wreckage of the aircraft to pull people out.

"The chances of rescuing anyone (else) alive is slim now because the plane was badly burned," said army spokesman Gokul Bhandaree, who confirmed the deaths.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but a statement from airport authorities said the plane was "out of control".

Meanwhile, the CEO of US-Bangla Airlines Imran Asif laid blame on Kathmandu's air traffic control, saying the controller "fumbled" the landing.

"Our pilot is an instructor of this Bombardier aircraft. His flight hours are over 5,000 hours. There was a fumble from the control tower," Asif told reporters outside the airline's offices in Dhaka.

An airport source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there may have been confusion between air traffic control and the pilot over which end of Kathmandu's sole runway - referred to as 'Runway 02' and 'Runway 20' - the plane was meant to land on.

Eyewitnesses said the plane - a Canadian-made Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 turboprop - crashed as it made a second approach towards the airport, shuddering violently as it lost height before hitting the ground and bursting into flames.