Iran Foils Two Car Bombings Near Pakistan Border

Alwaght- Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted on Sunday two car bomb attacks in Saravan city near border with Pakistan, Press TV reported.

Two terrorists were killed trying to ram their explosive-laden vehicle into one of the IRGC's border posts in the southeastern city in the Islamic Republic’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, the Corps’ Sepah News outlet reported, adding that two Iranian security forces sustained injuries.

One of the terrorists, who had failed to reach the border post blew up his explosive vest.

Over the past years, Iranian border guards have repeatedly come under attack by terror groups active on Pakistani soil. Several terror activities have been thwarted near the border with Pakistan, while many terrorists have been arrested.

Security forces also frequently clash with drug traffickers in the province, which lies on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.

Last May, 10 Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with terrorists near the town of Mirjaveh in the province. Three more were also injured in the attack claimed by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group.

Iran’s Defense Ministry subsequently pressed Islamabad to do more to secure the common border, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif travelled to the South Asian country to ensure enhanced security cooperation between the two sides.