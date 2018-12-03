Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 12 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

Remnants of ISIS terrorist group have launched two separate attacks in Iraq’s Diyala Province, killing more than two dozen civilians and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) amid ongoing counter-terrorism operations to purge the extremists from all parts of the war-battered Arab country.

Iran Foils Two Car Bombings Near Pakistan Border Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) thwarted on Sunday two car bomb attacks in Saravan city near border with Pakistan, Press TV reported

Already Peaceful Anardara District Falls to Taliban in west Afghanistan Taliban terrorist group seized on Monday morning control of Anardara district from Afghanistan’s government forces in the war-torn country’s western province of Farah

Austria’s Police Kill Knife Attacker Trying to Enter Iran Ambassador’s Home An assailant has tried to launch a knife attack on the residence of Iran’s ambassador to Austria in Vienna where he was killed by a security guard

Fresh Clashes in Egypt’s Sinai Leave 2 Troops, 11 Terrorists Dead Fresh clashes in Egypt’s restive Sinai Peninsula have killed 2 government troops and 16 Takfiri terrorists, a military spokesman has said.

11 Killed after Turkish Private Jet Crash in Iran All 11 people on board a private Turkish plane were feared dead on Sunday after it crashed on an Iranian mountainside

Syrian Forces Make Progress in Push against Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta Syrian army forces continued their operation in the Eastern Ghouta , from where foreign-backed terrorists launch deadly attacks on civilians in Damascus.

Russia Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads Russia has successfully test fired a hypersonic air-to-surface missile for the first time, the country’s defense ministry says.

Fear Among Muslims in Britain after "Punish a Muslim" Day Leaflets There is an atmosphere of fear and concern among the Muslim community in Britain after several people received letters calling on them to attack Muslims

Israeli Regime Killed 19 Gazans Since Trump’s Al-Quds Declaration Nineteen Palestinians have been martyred in the Gaza Strip since US President Donald Trump officially recognized al Quds

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes At least 44 ISIS-affiliated terrorists were killed and 26 more were wounded when Philippine soldiers attacked them in southern Maguindanao .

Chinese Parliament Legalizes Lifelong Presidency China’s parliament passed on Sunday a series of constitutional amendments, including removing a constitutional clause that limits presidential service to two consecutive terms, potentially allowing the incumbent president Xi Jinping to stay in office indefinitely.

Racist Israeli Law on Palestinians’ Residency Ignites Censure worldwide In Yet another racist measure Israeli regime’s parliament passed a law, which allows Israeli authorities to strip Palestinians living in East al-Quds (Jerusalem) of their right to live in the city, sparking outrage worldwide.

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: Premier Iraqi Prime Minister says terrorism has been defeated militarily in the country adding that the next phase is ideological elimination of terrorism.

Qatar Issues Warning Over Airspace Violations by UAE, Bahrain Qatar informed the UN of violations of its airspace by neighboring UAE and Bahrain, warning that such actions might increase regional tensions.

Syrian Army Advances in E. Ghouta Anti-Terrorist Operations The Syrian Army is making new progress in its operations against the hideouts of al-Nusra Front terrorists and its affiliates eastern Ghouta

British PM Lied to Parliament over UN’s Yemen Resolution: Corbyn Britain’s opposition leader has accused premier Theresa May of lying to parliament over the legal basis for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen .

British Ambassador Summoned over Attack on Iran Embassy in London Iran has summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest an attack on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic mission in London.

At Least 24 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attacks At least 24 Afghan soldiers and members of the special forces have been killed in clashes with the Taliban in the western province of Farah

Turkey Let Tens of Thousands of Terrorists into Syria: Senior Diplomat Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bashar Jaafari blamed Turkish government for letting tens of thousands of terrorists infiltrate the war-torn country

Already Peaceful Anardara District Falls to Taliban in west Afghanistan

Monday 12 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Already Peaceful Anardara District Falls to Taliban in west Afghanistan
Alwaght- Taliban terrorist group seized on Monday morning control of Anardara district from Afghanistan’s government forces in the war-torn country’s western province of Farah.

According to the provincial council’s head Fared Bakhtawer, at least 15 government forces were killed in the attack on government force’s headquarters in Anardara

Taliban’s offensive on Anardara, where was one of the peaceful districts of Farah province, came despite a recent overture by Kabul to start direct dialog with the militants.

 “The Anardara district headquarters is under the insurgents’ control, and right now, an intense battle is going on all around the district center and government offices,” Bakhtawer said.

Later on Monday, Afghan ministry of interior announced reinforcements were deployed to the district and launched a major air and ground operation, managing to retake control of parts of Anardara.

The ministry’s deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that air and ground forces managed to push the Taliban back from the district center but that clashes are ongoing in some areas. 

Rahimi added that at least 56 Taliban fighters have so far been killed and dozens more wounded, especially in the airstrikes. 

Attacks against security forces by Taliban militants have increased in recent months, prompting local officials to call for the deployment of added government forces.

Over the weekend, a Taliban attack killed seven army commandos and eight policemen in Farah Province’s Bala Buluk district.

In a separate attack, in Bati Kot district in eastern Nangarhar Province on Sunday night, seven civilians — including three children and two women — were killed when their vehicle was hit by a grenade, said Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Khogyani said two other people in the vehicle were wounded in the attack. The victims were all members of a single family, he added. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In late February, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the Taliban militant group to join peace talks. He said a framework had to be created for peace talks, with the Taliban recognized as a legitimate political group.

The Taliban militants, who had offered to talk to the United States, did not respond positively to President Ghani’s offer.

Both the Taliban and Daesh militant groups are present in Afghanistan.

The US-led forces invaded Afghanistan and toppled a ruling Taliban regime some 17 years ago.

A recent survey found that the militants were active in two-thirds of the country, fully controlling four percent of it.

 

Afghanistan Farah Anardara Taliban

