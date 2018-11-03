Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 12 March 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the US UK, France, Italy Germany and defunct USSR, all backed Saddam during his eight year imposed war on Iran.

Turkey Renews Threat against Cyprus Offshore Gas Search Turkey has once again threatened Cyprus’ efforts to search gas off the Cyprus coasts and the eastern Mediterranean around the ethnically divided island.

Energy Dispute New Face of Turkey’s Rifts with Neighbors Turkey warns Cyprus with military action as the latter invited the energy companies to explore for oil and gas off its coasts.

Ghouta Op Continuation of Syria’s War on Terror: President Assad Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has emphasized on the continued military operations in eastern Ghouta, saying they are part of the battle against terrorism.

US Readying Europe for Nuclear War on Russia: Lavrov Russia’s foreign minister has warned that the United States is preparing Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.

News

Fresh Clashes in Egypt’s Sinai Leave 2 Troops, 11 Terrorists Dead

Fresh Clashes in Egypt’s Sinai Leave 2 Troops, 11 Terrorists Dead

Fresh clashes in Egypt’s restive Sinai Peninsula have killed 2 government troops and 16 Takfiri terrorists, a military spokesman has said.

11 Killed after Turkish Private Jet Crash in Iran All 11 people on board a private Turkish plane were feared dead on Sunday after it crashed on an Iranian mountainside

Syrian Forces Make Progress in Push against Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta Syrian army forces continued their operation in the Eastern Ghouta , from where foreign-backed terrorists launch deadly attacks on civilians in Damascus.

Russia Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads Russia has successfully test fired a hypersonic air-to-surface missile for the first time, the country’s defense ministry says.

Fear Among Muslims in Britain after "Punish a Muslim" Day Leaflets There is an atmosphere of fear and concern among the Muslim community in Britain after several people received letters calling on them to attack Muslims

Israeli Regime Forces Killed 19 Gazans Since Trump’s Al Quds Declaration Nineteen Palestinians have been martyred in the Gaza Strip since US President Donald Trump officially recognized al Quds

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes At least 44 ISIS-affiliated terrorists were killed and 26 more were wounded when Philippine soldiers attacked them in southern Maguindanao .

Chinese Parliament Legalizes Lifelong Presidency China’s parliament passed on Sunday a series of constitutional amendments, including removing a constitutional clause that limits presidential service to two consecutive terms, potentially allowing the incumbent president Xi Jinping to stay in office indefinitely.

Racist Israeli Law on Palestinians’ Residency Ignites Censure worldwide In Yet another racist measure Israeli regime’s parliament passed a law, which allows Israeli authorities to strip Palestinians living in East al-Quds (Jerusalem) of their right to live in the city, sparking outrage worldwide.

Terrorism Defeated Militarily in Iraq, Ideological Elimination Next: Premier Iraqi Prime Minister says terrorism has been defeated militarily in the country adding that the next phase is ideological elimination of terrorism.

Qatar Issues Warning Over Airspace Violations by UAE, Bahrain Qatar informed the UN of violations of its airspace by neighboring UAE and Bahrain, warning that such actions might increase regional tensions.

Syrian Army Advances in E. Ghouta Anti-Terrorist Operations The Syrian Army is making new progress in its operations against the hideouts of al-Nusra Front terrorists and its affiliates eastern Ghouta

British PM Lied to Parliament over UN’s Yemen Resolution: Corbyn Britain’s opposition leader has accused premier Theresa May of lying to parliament over the legal basis for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen .

British Ambassador Summoned over Attack on Iran Embassy in London Iran has summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest an attack on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic mission in London.

At Least 24 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attacks At least 24 Afghan soldiers and members of the special forces have been killed in clashes with the Taliban in the western province of Farah

Turkey Let Tens of Thousands of Terrorists into Syria: Senior Diplomat Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bashar Jaafari blamed Turkish government for letting tens of thousands of terrorists infiltrate the war-torn country

Putin Pans US Airstrikes against Syrian, Iraqi Residential Neighborhoods Russian President Vladimir Putin has rebuked destruction caused by US-led coalition’s airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, calling on American officials to "at least bury the dead bodies, which are still lying amid the ruins after the air strikes on residential neighborhoods."

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official Top officials of Israeli and Saudi regimes have reportedly held a series of secret meetings in Egypt’s capital Cairo last week, an official with the Palestinian Authority (PA) revealed.

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk A bag with 52 severed hands was found on a river island outside the city of Khabarovsk, in Russia’s Far East. Investigators say the gruesome find was not the work of a rampant serial killer, but the result of unlawful negligence.

British, Saudi Kingdoms Sing $6 B Arms Deal despite Massive Protests The UK has decided to finalize a multi-billion-dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia as the regime’s involvement in a three-Year aggression against neighboring Yemeni nation.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Bin Salman’s Reforms, Challenges with Wahhabi Apparatus

Israeli Regime Forces Killed 19 Gazans Since Trump’s Al Quds Declaration

Businessman, Mediator: Trump Invites Qatar to Camp David Summit

Fresh Clashes in Egypt’s Sinai Leave 2 Troops, 11 Terrorists Dead

Fear Among Muslims in Britain after "Punish a Muslim" Day Leaflets

11 Killed after Turkish Private Jet Crash in Iran

Chinese Parliament Legalizes Lifelong Presidency

Syrian Forces Make Progress in Push against Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta

Racist Israeli Law on Palestinians’ Residency Ignites Censure worldwide

Philippine Troops Kill 44 Pro-ISIS Terrorists in Clashes

Russia Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads

Saudi Crown Prince London Visit to be Marred by Protests over Yemen War Crimes

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

Russian Transport Plane Crashed in Syria, 39 Killed

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Welcomed by Protests in London

Yemeni Forces Shell Saudi Military Base, Kill Several Troops

How can China Respond to US Trade War?

Russia Not to Strike First with Nuclear Weapons: Putin

Iran Ready to Assist Afghanistan in War on Terror: Defense Minister

US-Led Coalition Killed 150 Civilians in Single Airstrike in Syria’s Raqqa: UN

US Navy’s Nuclear-Powered Warship in Vietnam Amid China Tensions

US, Europe , USSR Helped Saddam To Destroy Iran: Leader

Terrorist Attack on Shiite Mosque in Kabul Kills Nine

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

(GRAPHIC) Over 50 Cut-off Hands Found in Russia’s Khabarovsk

Lebanese President Says Army Ready to Confront Israeli Regime

Syria: Residents of Liberated Raqqa Left to Rebuild Their Ruined City Unaided

At Least 17 Dead in US High School Terrorist Attack in Florida

UK Mosques Welcome Homeless as Severe Snow Leaves 11 Dead

South Africa to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Israeli Regime

Syrian Militia Forces Attack Turkish Base in Hatay: Report

Iraq Defies US, Insists on Obtaining Russia’s S-400 Missile System

Hurdles ahead of US Plan to Create 65,000-Strong Militia in Syria

What’s behind Joint US-Israeli Military Drills?

US Rejects Israeli PM’s Claims of Discussing Annexation of Palestinian Lands as ’False’

45 Saudi Troops Killed by Yemen Forces in Retaliatory Attacks: Report

Al-Nusra Terrorists, White Helmets Plotting Chemical Weapons Use in Syria

UNSC Votes in Favor of Syria Truce Resolution amid US-Russia Spat

Saudi, Israeli Officials Held Secret Meetings in Egypt: Palestinian Official

Israeli Regime Forces Kidnapped 92-year-old Palestinian

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Fresh Clashes in Egypt’s Sinai Leave 2 Troops, 11 Terrorists Dead

Sunday 11 March 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Fresh Clashes in Egypt’s Sinai Leave 2 Troops, 11 Terrorists Dead

Egyptian troops on patrol

Fresh clashes in Egypt’s restive Sinai Peninsula have killed 2 government troops and 16 Takfiri terrorists, a military spokesman has said.

Related Content

Egypt’s Forces Kill Several Terrorists in Sinai Operation

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Fresh clashes in Egypt’s restive Sinai Peninsula have killed 2 government troops and 16 Takfiri terrorists, a military spokesman has said.

The spokesman, Col. Tamer Rifai, did not explain how the troops were killed, but said security forces have killed 11 militants in the past four days.

He said a suicide attack against army forces had been thwarted, without elaborating. 

The spokesman said 641 "criminal elements" were detained as well as 419 foreigners while trying to infiltrate across the border.

Tuesday's death toll brings to 18 troops and 82 terrorists killed since the operation began on Feb. 9 against militants blamed for a string of attacks across the country. More than 2,900 people have also been detained.

In a press conference on Thursday, El-Refai said that 105 Takfiris and 16 army personnel have been killed since the anti-terrorism operation started on 9 February.

The Arabic word "Takfiri" refers to extremist Muslims, mostly Wahhabi, who accuse other Muslims of being infidels, often as a justification for using violence against them.

The military spokesman said two underground tunnels between the Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip and 375 “terrorist” hideouts have been destroyed.

The Sinai operation comes amid preparations to hold the country's presidential election in March, in which incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi seeks re-election.

Egypt has for years been battling a Wahhabi-Takfiri insurgency based in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula that mainly targets security forces. The army said it has killed hundreds of militants in military operations there.

Over the past few years, terrorists have been carrying out anti-government activities and fatal attacks, taking advantage of the turmoil in Egypt that erupted after the country’s first democratically-elected president, Mohamed Morsi, was ousted in a military coup in July 2013.

The Wilayat Sinai group, which is affiliated with the ISIS Takfiri terrorists, has claimed responsibility for most of the assaults.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Egypt Sinai Peninsula ISIS Wilayat Sinai Terrorists Sisi

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Bird Photographer of the Year 2018
Hundreds of Kurdish Families Displaced as Turkey Continues Aggression on Syria`s Afrin
Yemeni People Suffer Shortage of Cooking Gas amid 3-Y Saudi Aggression, Blockade
Kashmiri Girls Learn Self-Defense after an Indian Cop Allegedly Raped, Murdered a Minor Girl
Bird Photographer of the Year 2018

Bird Photographer of the Year 2018

Palestinians Protest Death of Disabled Youth at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces
ISIS Terror Attack on Shiite Mosque in Kabul Kills Nine
Russian Security Forces Detain Five People in Dagestan over Recruiting People for ISIS
Donald Trump`s Name Wiped off from Hotel, Tower in Panama