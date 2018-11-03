Syrian Forces Make Progress in Push against Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta

Alwaght- Syrian army forces continued their operation in the Eastern Ghouta on Sunday, from where foreign-backed terrorists launch deadly attacks on civilians in the capital, Damascus.

Army troops and allied forces launched the military campaign for Eastern Ghouta on Feb. 18 and have since overrun more than half of the area that had been a launch pad for terrorists’ attacks on Damascus.

The fresh fighting was reported one day after Syrian troops managed to cut off the largest town in Eastern Ghouta from the rest of the terrorists-held enclave.

Government “forces have therefore divided Eastern Ghouta into three parts, Douma and its surroundings, Harasta in the west, and the rest of the towns further south,” according to reports.

Separately on Sunday, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported that terrorists had targeted with a mortar shell a safe corridor set up for the evacuation of civilians from Eastern Ghouta.

Al-Nusra Front and other affiliated terror groups prevented civilians from leaving through the safe passage near al-Wafideen Camp, the report said.

Meanwhile, Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin, of the Russian peace and reconciliation center in Syria, said talks were underway with Eastern Ghouta militants to ensure safe exit for civilians.

The Russian center and the Syrian army “are further holding negotiations with members of outlawed armed groups in Eastern Ghouta on the exit of the civilians from the area. The militants are considering letting several dozens of residents leave the area in exchange for free exit together with their families with guaranteed safety,” he said.

Zolotukhin further called on the militants to leave Eastern Ghouta and let civilians do the same.

Syrian forces are engaged in intensive operations to wipe out remnants of terrorists in many parts of the country after a successful offensive to retake all territories previously occupied by ISIS terrorist group in the country. Syria has been gripped by a foreign-backed insurgency since 2011 which has led to the killing of hundreds of thousands of civilians and displacing of millions.