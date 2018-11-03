Russia Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads

Alwaght- Russia has successfully test fired a hypersonic air-to-surface missile for the first time, the country's defense ministry says.

A video showing a new set of tests of the cutting-edge hypersonic Kinzhal missile has been released by the Russian Defense Ministry. President Vladimir Putin earlier said the weapon is designed to penetrate any possible defenses.

The footage features a pair of MiG-31 aircraft carrying a single Kinzhal on its under-fuselage pylons. The planes take off and launch the ‘Kinzhal’ (Russian for “dagger”) missiles during high-altitude flight.

The video shows the very moment of the missile launch. The projectile can be seen detaching from the plane’s belly, shooting off the engine shroud and swiftly blasting away, leaving only a trail in the skies.

The new weapon was unveiled on March 1 by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, with a range of other new arms, which include a nuclear-powered drone submarine, a combat laser system and even a nuclear-powered cruise missile of “unlimited range.”

The ‘Kinzhal’ missile has an effective range of 2,000km and can travel 10 times faster than the speed of sound. The munition is highly maneuverable and can reliably penetrate all the existing and even prospected air-defense systems, according to Russia’s President. The Kinzhal can be fitted with nuclear or conventional warheads.

Meanwhile, Russia has tested 210 weapons in Syria, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in Andrei Kondrashov’s new film dubbed Putin.

According to the minister, the Russian Armed Forces have gained huge experience in Syria.

"We have tested 210 weapons. Tried them together with the Syrians on the battlefield. What we have tried, the notes, the additions - all that, I am sure, will in the future save the lives of those who will use these weapons," he said.

Rostech’s Head Sergei Chemezov stressed many Russian weapons nowadays are better than the analogues in the EU or the US.