Fear Among Muslims in Britain after "Punish a Muslim" Day Leaflets

Alwaght-There is an atmosphere of fear and concern among the Muslim community in Britain after several people received letters calling on them to attack Muslims on April 3, termed in the leaflet as "punish a Muslim" day.

Several Britons in London, the West Midlands and Yorkshire said they received the printed letter through the post, according to reports.

Some uploaded images of the document on social media.

The leaflet says: "They have hurt you, they have made your loved ones suffer. They have caused you pain and heartache. What are you going to about it?"

It goes on to offer rewards for attackers, from 10 points for verbally abusing a Muslim and 50 points for throwing acid in the face of a Muslim, to 1,000 points for bombing a mosque and 2,500 points to "nuke Mecca".

There are more than 2.5 million Muslims in Britain, where Islam is the second-largest religion.

On Saturday, West Yorkshire police joined London's Metropolitan Police in attempting to "catch the person or persons responsible for this".

"Public safety remains our priority and I would urge our communities to be vigilant but not frightened," West Yorkshire police said in a statement. "We are stronger when we stand together as one and will not be divided."

Tell MAMA, an organization monitoring anti-Muslim hate crime, said it was working with police.

"[The matter] is being treated with the utmost seriousness," the organization said.

"It is essential that all letters and envelopes are kept and handled minimally to preserve evidence for the police to investigate," the monitor said, advising recipients.

British Muslims, faith leaders, politicians and civil rights groups have expressed fear and outrage at the development.

"This has caused quite a lot of fear within the community,” said Iman Atta, director of Tell MAMA.

"They are asking if they are safe, if their children are safe to play outdoors. We have told them to keep calm, and to phone the police if they receive one of these letters."