Israeli Regime Killed 19 Gazans Since Trump’s Al-Quds Declaration

Alwaght- Nineteen Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since US President Donald Trump officially recognized al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israeli entity in December.

According to a Sunday statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry three children were among the fatalities.

A total of 1,083 Gazans were injured in protests against Trump’s decision, including 238 children, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Israeli regime forces have directly targeted 15 ambulances during protests against the US recognition.

On Dec. 6, Trump officially recognized al-Quds as Israel’s capital, triggering world outcry and protests across the Palestinian territories.

This decision triggered demonstrations in the occupied Palestinian territories, and across the Muslims world. Since then Palestinians have been holding 'Day of Rage' protests every Friday to condemn the move.

The Israeli regime occupied East al-Quds in the 1967 Six Day war, a move that was regarded as illegal by the international community. Palestinians have declared a unified al-Quds as the capital of their future independent state.